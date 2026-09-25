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Gilas women to play for Asian Games 3x3 gold

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 25, 2026 | 12:56pm
Gilas women to play for Asian Games 3x3 gold

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas women are closing in on the 3x3 basketball gold in the Asian Games.

The Philippines reached the gold-medal match of the three-a-side basketball tournament after blasting Thailand, 13-8, Friday afternoon at the Kinjo Futo Station Square Venue in Japan. 

The win guaranteed the Filipina ballers a silver medal.

Maria Pasilang powered the Philippines with five points and seven rebounds. Kacey dela Rosa had four markers and three boards. 

The Filipina dribblers turned a 2-2 deadlock into a 9-3 lead as they found their range on the offense.

This set the tone the rest of the way as their lead grew to eight, 12-4, after a free throw by Pasilang. 

Thailand, however, did not go down easily, inching closer to five, 7-12, after a layup by Kwanjira Panted. 

Pasilang, though, answered back with a shot of her own.

A Palida Naumkong make put the Thais at prime position for a comeback, but they could not capitalize on the misses of Gilas. 

The Nationals held on until the final buzzer. 

Gilas will be facing off against Japan in the championship match Friday evening. 

The hometown team obliterated Korea, 19-8, earlier in the day.

ASIAN GAMES

BASKETBALL

GILAS WOMEN
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