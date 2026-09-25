Paris falls short of Asian Games skateboarding podium

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina skateboarder Mazel Paris missed out on a podium finish in the Asian Games’ women’s park skateboarding, settling for fifth in the competition’s final Friday morning at the Aichi Sky Expo Hall B in Japan.

Paris had a score of 80.65 in her best run, which came in the golden run.

The 12-year-old Filipina, after the second run, was knocking on the door of the top three, placing fourth with 80.19.

But a spill in the third run on her first jump made things complicated for her.

In the golden run, she also missed on the landing on her first jump, but she was given another lease on life after judges ruled that she was not yet given the thumbs-up to start.

After cleanly landing on her first jump, she looked more confident, putting out a clean performance, but she could not get a high enough score to barge into the podium.

Japan’s Mizuho Hasegawa brought home the gold medal with a score of 94.03.

Chinese Taipei’s Yii-fan Lin nabbed the silver with 85.15, while Japan’s Misugu Okamoto finished third with 82.86.

China’s Shiqi Cao, also 12 years old, ended up fourth with an 81.23 in the golden run.

China’s Lingyan Meng (63.69,) South Korea’s Hyunju Cho (54.83) and South Korea’s Minji Gwak (41.00) ended the competition in the lower half.

Filipino skateboarder Jericho Francisco will also compete in the men’s park final in the afternoon.