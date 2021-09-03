








































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
Bejino ends up last in final Tokyo Paralympics event
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 3, 2021 | 8:46am

                           

                        

                                                                        
swimming pool
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino Para swimmer Gary Bejino failed to qualify to the medal rounds in his final event in Tokyo, the men's 100-meter backstroke S6 on Friday.



Bejino ended up last among 20 swimmers in the heats with a time of 1:28.87.





Only the Top 8 swimmers qualified to the next round.



Bejino didn't qualify for a single final in his four events, but managed personal bests in at least two.



His fellow swimmer Ernie Gawilan competed in one final but missed out on the podium.



The Philippine campaign in the Tokyo Paralympics wraps up at 10:07 a.m. Friday with Jerrold Mangliwan competing in the 100-meter event of men's wheelchair racing T52.



Mangliwan will try to salvage a podium finish for the Philippines in a stint that was marred by COVID-19 with half of the Philippine contingent unable to compete due to the malady.



Para athletes that were barred from competing after catching COVID-19 were powerlifter Achele Guion, discus thrower Jeanette Aceveda and jin Allain Ganapin.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

