Third Filipino Paralympian tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' campaign in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics hit another snag on Thursday after a third para athlete tested positive for COVID-19.

Para Taekwondo Jin Allain Ganapin, the last Filipino to book a slot to the Games, tested positive and will hence not be able to compete in the men's K44-75kg division set for Friday.

"Allain is upset in missing this opportunity, but prays that this challenge will strengthen in resolve in his later competitions," wrote Philippine Paralympic Committee (PPC) President Michael Barredo.

JUST IN: Taekwondo jin Allain Ganapin tested positive for COVID-19 and will not compete in his event in the Tokyo #Paralympics Friday. He was the third Pinoy Para athlete to catch the virus next to Powerlifter Achele Guion and discus thrower Jeannette Aceveda.

Ganapin thus joined powerlifter Achele Guion and discus thrower Jeanette Aceveda in the list of Filipino para athletes who were unable to compete due to the global malady.

Team Philippines is thus reduced to just two athletes left in contention for a medal -- wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan and para swimmer Gary Bejino.

Mangliwan and Bejino compete in their final events in Tokyo Friday in the hopes of bringing at least one medal of any color back to the Philippines.