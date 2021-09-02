








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Third Filipino Paralympian tests positive for COVID-19
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 2, 2021 | 3:14pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Third Filipino Paralympian tests positive for COVID-19
A government official carries a bag with the logo of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games during a meeting between Tokyo’s governor Yuriko Koike and president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Organising Committee Seiko Hashimoto at the Tokyo metropolitan government building in Tokyo on February 19, 2021.
PHILIP FONG  /  AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' campaign in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics hit another snag on Thursday after a third para athlete tested positive for COVID-19.



Para Taekwondo Jin Allain Ganapin, the last Filipino to book a slot to the Games, tested positive and will hence not be able to compete in the men's K44-75kg division set for Friday.



"Allain is upset in missing this opportunity, but prays that this challenge will strengthen in resolve in his later competitions," wrote Philippine Paralympic Committee (PPC) President Michael Barredo.






Ganapin thus joined powerlifter Achele Guion and discus thrower Jeanette Aceveda in the list of Filipino para athletes who were unable to compete due to the global malady.



Team Philippines is thus reduced to just two athletes left in contention for a medal -- wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan and para swimmer Gary Bejino.



Mangliwan and Bejino compete in their final events in Tokyo Friday in the hopes of bringing at least one medal of any color back to the Philippines.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PARALYMPICS
                                                      TAEKWONDO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Serantes, 59
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Serantes, 59


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Olympic boxing hero Leopoldo Serantes passed away yesterday after a long, lonely battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Paraswimmer Bejino misses final in penultimate event in Paralympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Paraswimmer Bejino misses final in penultimate event in Paralympics


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Competing in the men's 400-meter freestyle S6 Heats, Bejino finished last among 13 swimmers with a time of 5:52.28.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Denice Zamboanga in top shape for Grand Prix after fight delay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Denice Zamboanga in top shape for Grand Prix after fight delay


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
While the Korean will be in no way an easy task, with even Lee predicting Ham to win the bout instead of Zamboanga, the Filipina...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena back in groove
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena back in groove


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
EJ Obiena reestablished himself as one of the world’s elite pole vaulters by setting a new Philippine record of 5.91...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TNT spills Blackwater
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TNT spills Blackwater


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
TNT kept its hot start in the 46th PBA Philippine Cup, extracting its fourth straight win at the expense of slumping Blackwater,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 NLEX turn back Aces sans Ravena
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NLEX turn back Aces sans Ravena


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 11 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Led by skipper Kevin Alas and big man JR Quiñahan, the Road Warriors climbed out of a 10-point deficit in the third...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena rises to World No. 5 in pole vault rankings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena rises to World No. 5 in pole vault rankings


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Obiena was ahead over some of sport’s notable names including 2016 Rio Games gold medalist and 2021 Tokyo Olympics bronze...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NBA 2K22 unveils enhanced game play in latest trailer
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NBA 2K22 unveils enhanced game play in latest trailer


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The one minute, 35 second long trailer boasted the all-new gameplay enhancements across defense, dribbling, shooting, finishing,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Korea's Im hopes home comfort will see him challenging for the FedExCup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Korea's Im hopes home comfort will see him challenging for the FedExCup


                              

                                                                  By Chuah Choo Chiang |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Korea’s golf star Sungjae Im hopes the comfort of sleeping on his own bed will help him challenge for the PGA TOUR’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 OPPO continues venture into local esports scene with various projects
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OPPO continues venture into local esports scene with various projects


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The ongoing pandemic has been a challenge, even in the heavily virtual esports industry. But it's not stopping mobile brand...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with