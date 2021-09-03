








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Rio Paralympics bronze medalist Medina dead at 51
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 3, 2021 | 8:24am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Rio Paralympics bronze medalist Medina dead at 51
Josephine Medina
www.facebook.com / PhlSportsCommission
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Table Tennis community was plunged into mourning on Thursday following the death of 2016 Rio Paralympics bronze medalist Josephine Medina.



She was 51.



Medina, who is one of only two Philippine Paralympic medalists, broke a 16-year medal drought in Brazil when she defeated Juliane Wolf of Germany in her second Paralympics stint after first competing in 2012.






Her death coincided with Team Philippines' current campaign in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics that has been marred with positive COVID-19 tests for three Filipino athletes.



The 51-year-old was most successful in the ASEAN Para Games where she has five gold medals.



In the Asian Para Games, she has two silver medals and one bronze medal.



She also qualified to the 2018 World Para Table Tennis Championship.



Medina's death came on the third death anniversary of another Filipino table tennis icon, Ian Lariba.



Lariba died on Sept. 2, 2018 after a battle with Leukemia. She was the first-ever Filipino to qualify for table tennis in the Olympics.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PARALYMPICS
                                                      TABLE TENNIS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fortune done working with Roach
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fortune done working with Roach


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao’s long-time strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune swears he’ll never set foot on the so-called...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 EASL moving forward
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 September 3, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
EASL (East Asia Super League) CEO Matt Beyer ended his 10-day hotel quarantine in Hong Kong the other night but even while he was isolated, it didn’t stop him from making calls and appearing in zoom meetings...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala faces tough field of foes in US Open
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala faces tough field of foes in US Open


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Eala, the world juniors No. 2 and US Open second seed, is tipped to cross paths against the likes of Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bejino settles for personal best
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bejino settles for personal best


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Swimmer Gary Bejino finished last in the 400-meter freestyle (S6) even as taekwondo jin Allain Ganapin tested positive for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Zamboanga says Lee's prediction of Seo Hee Ham fight 'doesn't matter'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Zamboanga says Lee's prediction of Seo Hee Ham fight 'doesn't matter'


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Lee, who has long been exchanging jabs with Zamboanga on social media, said that the top atomweight contender would fall in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Unvaccinated NBA players face strict protocols - reports
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Unvaccinated NBA players face strict protocols - reports


                              

                                 13 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The network reported that under a memo detailing the new protocols already sent to teams, unvaccinated players will be given...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bejino ends up last in final Tokyo Paralympics event
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bejino ends up last in final Tokyo Paralympics event


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 32 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Bejino didn't qualify for a single final in his four events, but managed personal bests in at least two.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cabal Mobile finally goes live following server-breaking beta test
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cabal Mobile finally goes live following server-breaking beta test


                              

                                 43 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Cabal Mobile: Heroes of Nevareth, the much-awaited mobile version of the beloved MMORPG franchise, is now live for the Philippines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Road warriors trump Aces
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Road warriors trump Aces


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
NLEX showed it can manage without ace player Kiefer Ravena.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala chases third Slam title in New York
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala chases third Slam title in New York


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Alex Eala will be up against familiar rivals and former teammates in a quest for her first singles and third overall Slam...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with