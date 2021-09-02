








































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
NLEX turn back Aces sans Ravena
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 2, 2021 | 4:20pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
NLEX turn back Aces sans Ravena
JR Quiñahan (R)
PBA media bureau
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The NLEX Road Warriors won their first game in the PBA Philippine Cup without Kiefer Ravena after outbattling the Alaska Aces, 84-74, in the DHVSU Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga on Thursday.



Led by skipper Kevin Alas and big man JR Quiñahan, the Road Warriors climbed out of a 10-point deficit in the third quarter to grab the convincing win.



The Aces looked to be on the move after the halftime break, when they took a 52-42 lead early in the third salvo.



But an 11-0 run would suddenly flip the momentum to the side of NLEX.



A Quiñahan bucket gave them the lead, 53-52 at the tail end of the third quarter.



Heading into the final 12 minutes, the Road Warriors were already ahead by four, 59-55.



This would extend to seven with a Kenneth Ighalo triple, 62-55.



But the Aces wouldn't go down without a fight after a personal 9-0 run by Michael Digregorio put Alaska on top once again, 64-62.



Luckily for the Road Warriors, they were able to weather the storm.



An Alas and-one to put NLEX ahead by six, 74-68, proved to create enough breathing room.



Quiñahan paced all scorers with 18 points off of the bench while Alas had 17 points to lead the starters.



Jericho Cruz, who also played a role in the fourth quarter barrage that sent Alaska packing, scattered 15 markers.



Ighalo wrapped up the Road Warriors in double digit scoring with 15 points as well.



Meanwhile, the Aces were paced by Maverick Ahanmisi with 17 points while Digregorio had 16.



The Road Warriors thus improve to 3-2 while the Alaska Aces fell to 2-4.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

