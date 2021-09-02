Paraswimmer Bejino misses final in penultimate event in Paralympics

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Paraswimmer Gary Bejino failed to move on to the medal rounds in his third event in the Tokyo Paralympics on Thursday.

Competing in the men's 400-meter freestyle S6 Heats, Bejino finished last among 13 swimmers with a time of 5:52.28.

The Filipino's time was more than 20 seconds slower than Portugal's Daniel Videira, who was the last to qualify for the medal rounds, with 5:26.88.

Brazil's Talisson Glock, who already nabbed two bronzes in Tokyo, finished first in the Heats with 5:06.28.

Bejino has one more event in Tokyo, the 100-meter backstroke S6 set Friday.

Meanwhile, wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan and Para taekwondo athlete Allain Ganapin also have events that day with Team Philippines having three more events for a shot to bring home a medal from Tokyo.