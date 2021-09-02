Paraswimmer Bejino misses final in penultimate event in Paralympics
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Paraswimmer Gary Bejino failed to move on to the medal rounds in his third event in the Tokyo Paralympics on Thursday.
Competing in the men's 400-meter freestyle S6 Heats, Bejino finished last among 13 swimmers with a time of 5:52.28.
The Filipino's time was more than 20 seconds slower than Portugal's Daniel Videira, who was the last to qualify for the medal rounds, with 5:26.88.
Brazil's Talisson Glock, who already nabbed two bronzes in Tokyo, finished first in the Heats with 5:06.28.
Bejino has one more event in Tokyo, the 100-meter backstroke S6 set Friday.
Meanwhile, wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan and Para taekwondo athlete Allain Ganapin also have events that day with Team Philippines having three more events for a shot to bring home a medal from Tokyo.
Filipino para swimmer Ernie Gawilan finishes last in his heat with a time of 1:21.60 in the Men's 100 meter Backstroke S7 classification.
Gawilan places 10th overall, signaling the end of his tournament. — report from Kristofer Purnell
Jerrold Mangliwan finishes fourth in Heat 1 of the Men's 400meter - T52, he misses out on an outright berth to the Final. He still can book a slot though, if he is among the next two fastest after the Top 3 finishers in the Heats. — Luisa Morales
