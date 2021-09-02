








































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
Paraswimmer Bejino misses final in penultimate event in Paralympics
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 2, 2021 | 8:28am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Paraswimmer Bejino misses final in penultimate event in Paralympics
This September 2017 photo shows Filipino paraswimmer Gary Bejino.
Philippine Sports Commission / Jat Tenorio
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Paraswimmer Gary Bejino failed to move on to the medal rounds in his third event in the Tokyo Paralympics on Thursday.



Competing in the men's 400-meter freestyle S6 Heats, Bejino finished last among 13 swimmers with a time of 5:52.28.





The Filipino's time was more than 20 seconds slower than Portugal's Daniel Videira, who was the last to qualify for the medal rounds, with 5:26.88.



Brazil's Talisson Glock, who already nabbed two bronzes in Tokyo, finished first in the Heats with 5:06.28.



Bejino has one more event in Tokyo, the 100-meter backstroke S6 set Friday.



Meanwhile, wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan and Para taekwondo athlete Allain Ganapin also have events that day with Team Philippines having three more events for a shot to bring home a medal from Tokyo.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      SWIMMING
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: September 2, 2021 - 8:18am                           


                           

                              
Bookmark this page for updates on the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games. Photo courtesy of AFP/Philip Fong.

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 2, 2021 - 8:18am                              


                              
Swimmer Gary Bejino fails to qualify for the final in his penultimate event in the Tokyo Paralympics.



The Filipino finished last among 13 swimmers in the two heats. 



The top eight times advance to the medal rounds. — Luisa Morales

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 2, 2021 - 8:09am                              


                              
Filipino para swimmer Gary Bejino finishes sixth in Heat 1 of the men’s 400-meter freestyle with 5:52.28



He needs to finish in the top eight after two Heats to advance to the medal rounds. — Luisa Morales

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 30, 2021 - 8:16am                              


                              
Filipino para swimmer Ernie Gawilan finishes last in his heat with a time of 1:21.60 in the Men's 100 meter Backstroke S7 classification.



Gawilan places 10th overall, signaling the end of his tournament. — report from Kristofer Purnell

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 27, 2021 - 9:53am                              


                              
Jerrold Mangliwan finishes fourth in Heat 1 of the Men's 400meter - T52, he misses out on an outright berth to the Final. He still can book a slot though, if he is among the next two fastest after the Top 3 finishers in the Heats. — Luisa Morales

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 26, 2021 - 8:51am                              


                              
Swimmer Gary Bejino finishes sixth in his heat with 3:17.19. 



He's not going through to the finals for this event as only the Top 8 swimmers go through.



The para swimmer competes again on Monday in the men's 50-meter butterfly S6. — Luisa Morales

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
