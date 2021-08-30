Bejino misses out on second final round

MANILA, Philippines — Para swimmer Gary Bejino failed to qualify for the final in his second Tokyo Paralympics event, finishing 7th in the first heat of the Men's 50-meter Butterfly S6 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Monday. Bejino finished 14 among 16 swimmers with a time of 36.14, roughly 0.33 seconds faster than his time of 36.47 in the same event in the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships. In his heat, Bejino finished 7th, but most of the Heat 2 swimmers dominated the event, the majority finishing in the top 8, eliminating Bejino from his second swimming event. Bejino set to compete in two other events, the 400-meter freestyle and the 100-meter backstroke all in the S6 categories this coming September 2 and 3.

As It Happens

LATEST UPDATE: August 30, 2021 - 8:16am

August 30, 2021 - 8:16am Filipino para swimmer Ernie Gawilan finishes last in his heat with a time of 1:21.60 in the Men's 100 meter Backstroke S7 classification. Gawilan places 10th overall, signaling the end of his tournament. — report from Kristofer Purnell

August 27, 2021 - 9:53am Jerrold Mangliwan finishes fourth in Heat 1 of the Men's 400meter - T52, he misses out on an outright berth to the Final. He still can book a slot though, if he is among the next two fastest after the Top 3 finishers in the Heats. — Luisa Morales

August 26, 2021 - 8:51am Swimmer Gary Bejino finishes sixth in his heat with 3:17.19. He's not going through to the finals for this event as only the Top 8 swimmers go through. The para swimmer competes again on Monday in the men's 50-meter butterfly S6. — Luisa Morales

August 24, 2021 - 9:43am Tokyo's Paralympic Games open with athletes hoping to shatter stereotypes and world records despite a year-long pandemic delay and as Japan battles a surge in virus cases. The Games will officially be declared open on Tuesday evening by Japan's Emperor Naruhito but virus rules mean most of the stadium's 68,000 seats will be empty. Still, the excitement is clear among the 4,400 athletes from 162 teams taking part this year. — AFP