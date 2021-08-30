








































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
Bejino misses out on second final round
                        

                           
Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
August 30, 2021 | 9:11am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Bejino misses out on second final round
This undated image shows Filipino para swimmer Gary Bejino.
Facebook  /  Faces in Philippine Para Sports
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Para swimmer Gary Bejino failed to qualify for the final in his second Tokyo Paralympics event, finishing 7th in the first heat of the Men's 50-meter Butterfly S6 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Monday.



Bejino finished 14 among 16 swimmers with a time of  36.14, roughly 0.33 seconds faster than his time of 36.47 in the same event in the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships.



In his heat, Bejino finished 7th, but most of the Heat 2 swimmers dominated the event, the majority finishing in the top 8, eliminating Bejino from his second swimming event.



Bejino set to compete in two other events, the 400-meter freestyle and the 100-meter backstroke all in the S6 categories this coming September 2 and 3.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2020 TOKYO PARALYMPICS
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: August 30, 2021 - 8:16am                           


                           

                              
Bookmark this page for updates on the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games. Photo courtesy of AFP/Philip Fong.

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 30, 2021 - 8:16am                              


                              
Filipino para swimmer Ernie Gawilan finishes last in his heat with a time of 1:21.60 in the Men's 100 meter Backstroke S7 classification.



Gawilan places 10th overall, signaling the end of his tournament. — report from Kristofer Purnell

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 27, 2021 - 9:53am                              


                              
Jerrold Mangliwan finishes fourth in Heat 1 of the Men's 400meter - T52, he misses out on an outright berth to the Final. He still can book a slot though, if he is among the next two fastest after the Top 3 finishers in the Heats. — Luisa Morales

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 26, 2021 - 8:51am                              


                              
Swimmer Gary Bejino finishes sixth in his heat with 3:17.19. 



He's not going through to the finals for this event as only the Top 8 swimmers go through.



The para swimmer competes again on Monday in the men's 50-meter butterfly S6. — Luisa Morales

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 24, 2021 - 9:43am                              


                              
Tokyo's Paralympic Games open with athletes hoping to shatter stereotypes and world records despite a year-long pandemic delay and as Japan battles a surge in virus cases.



The Games will officially be declared open on Tuesday evening by Japan's Emperor Naruhito but virus rules mean most of the stadium's 68,000 seats will be empty.



Still, the excitement is clear among the 4,400 athletes from 162 teams taking part this year. — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 20, 2021 - 3:53pm                              


                              
The Paralympic flame arrives in Tokyo on Friday as virus cases hit fresh records nationwide just four days before the Games begin.



Japan's daily infections topped 25,000 for the first time on Thursday, with the number of severe cases also higher than ever as the nation battles a fifth wave driven by the more contagious Delta variant.



As Tokyo prepares to host the top sporting event for athletes with disabilities, organisers urged participants to follow virus rules with increased vigilance. — AFP

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
