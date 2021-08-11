








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Who is latest Pacquiao foe Yordenis Ugas?
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20: Yordenis Ugas (C) poses with referee Russell Mora and members of his team after defeating Omar Figueroa Jr. during a welterweight bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ugas won the fight by unanimous decision.
STEVE MARCUS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

                     

                        

                           
Who is latest Pacquiao foe Yordenis Ugas?

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 11, 2021 - 8:38am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Manny Pacquiao's preparations for his upcoming fight against Errol Spence Jr. were shaken up on Tuesday following the latter's withdrawal from the fight due to an eye injury.



With the scheduled bout just more than a week away, WBA (Super) welterweight titlist Yordenis Ugas has been asked to step up for the American and will be the one to lock horns with the Filipino pug.





But who exactly is the latest foe for the 42-year-old Pacquiao?



Ugas was born on July 14, 1986 in Santiago de Cuba, holding a professional record of 26-4, 12 KOs.



Before being elevated to Super champion, Ugas previously held the WBA (regular) title in 2020 after he bet Abel Ramos for the vacant title.



The Cuban boxer also challenged Shawn Porter for his WBC belt, but lost via split decision in a rather controversial ending.



In his amateur career, Ugas won bronze in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. He also had gold medals in the 2006 Mianyang World Championships, the 2006 Cartagena Central American and Caribbean Games, and the 2007 Rio Pan American Games.



These were all done in the Lightweight division, though.



But perhaps the most important detail of note about Ugas is that he was the one the WBA choose to "replace" Pacquiao as the WBA (Super) titlist.



In January, WBA listed Pacquiao as a "champion in recess" after he was unable to defend the title he won against Keith Thurman in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Ugas was then named the new champion.



It was speculated that the WBA could've returned the title to Pacquiao after it was announced that he would be fighting Spence for the IBF and WBC welterweight belts.



However, the WBA decided not to, which surprised the camp of Pacquiao.



Now, with Ugas standing in his way come August 21 (August 22, Manila time) in Las Vegas, Pacquiao has a chance to regain what was once his.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BOXING
                                                      MANNY PACQUIAO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Go comes to Onyok’s rescue
                              


                              

                                 August 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
What happened to 1996 Atlanta Olympics silver medalist Mansueto “Onyok” Velasco will never again happen to Filipino athletes bringing pride, honor and glory to the country.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Making Olympic history
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 August 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
In yesterday’s column, we listed four reasons why the Philippines made Olympic history here this year POC-PSC chemistry, coaching, international exposure and government budget. Here are six more reasons

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala nears Top 500
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala nears Top 500


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala moved closer to the Top 500 rankings in the women’s pro circuit, jumping to No....

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala leaps 134 places in women&rsquo;s tennis world rankings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala leaps 134 places in women’s tennis world rankings


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala moved closer to the Top 500 rankings in the women's pro circuit, placing at No. 505 from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MVP to establish 'Center for Sports Excellence' in Antipolo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MVP to establish 'Center for Sports Excellence' in Antipolo


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Recognizing the need to nurture future Hidilyn Diazes, business tycoon and sports patron Manuel V. Pangilinan is setting up...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Bigger budget needed for Paris
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 August 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Officials can only wish for a bigger government budget allocation for sports after Team Philippines’ historic run in the Tokyo Games and ahead of another Olympic cycle that will also involve the 2022 Asian...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Djokovic still reeling
                              


                              

                                 August 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Novak Djokovic, seeking to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam at the US Open, withdrew from the ATP Cincinnati Masters on Monday, saying he needed more recovery time after the Tokyo Olympics.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Doncic worth $207 million
                              


                              

                                 August 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Dallas Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic agreed to terms on a five-year, $207 million supermax rookie extension, multiple media outlets reported on Monday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Creamline ready for return to final dance in PVL
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Creamline ready for return to final dance in PVL


                              

                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Whichever side Creamline would be facing in the finals of the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference, the Cool Smashers...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Top-ranked Djokovic withdraws from Cincinnati US Open tuneup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Top-ranked Djokovic withdraws from Cincinnati US Open tuneup


                              

                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Novak Djokovic, seeking to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam at the US Open, withdrew from the ATP Cincinnati Masters, saying...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with