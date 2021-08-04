








































































 




   







   















EJ Obienaâ€™s future up in the air after Tokyo Olympics stint
Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes in the men's pole vault final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 3, 2021.
EJ Obiena’s future up in the air after Tokyo Olympics stint

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 4, 2021 - 10:38am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – EJ Obiena will be taking time to reassess his future in the sport of pole vaulting after his debut stint in the Tokyo Olympics ended Tuesday.



Missing out on the podium after seemingly struggling throughout his campaign, Obiena said he's holding off on making any plans for the future as of now.








"I need to regroup, I need to think [of] what I wanna do... I love the sport, just a little bit right now I don't love it that much," admitted Obiena in an interview with Cignal TV's Gretchen Ho after the final.



"It's like we have this fight," he quipped of his relationship with pole vaulting.



Obiena ended up at joint 11th place in the event ruled by world record holder Mondo Duplantis of Sweden.



He struggled to get things going in the final, failing to clear the 5.80m despite his personal best being 5.87m.



Keeping these things in mind, Obiena will be taking his time thinking about what to do next — and assess whether trying to qualify for the Paris Olympics in 2024 is a viable option.



"We'll see... I think in the next few weeks, I'll know, maybe a few days, I'll know what I want to do," he said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

