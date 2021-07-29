








































































 




   

   









Marcial pulls off rousing Olympic debut with stoppage win over Algerian foe
Algeria's Younes Nemouchi (red) and winner Philippines' Eumir Marcial hug at the end of their men's middle (69-75kg) preliminaries round of 16 boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on July 29, 2021.
LUIS ROBAYO / AFP / POOL

                     

                        

                           
                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 29, 2021 - 11:07am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Eumir Marcial made light work of his first opponent in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, fashioning out a referee-stopped contest at the Kokugikan Arena on Thursday.



The last of the Filipino boxers to debut in Tokyo, Marcial took a first-round victory over Algeria's Younes Nemouchi in the Men's Middleweight Round of 16.



Marcial nipped the Algerian early in the bout and even knocked his opponent down.



A cut above the eye of Nemouchi turned out to be a hindrance and caused two stoppages in the fight.



With 19 seconds left in the opening round, referee Simon Radoslav halted the bout due to Nemouchi's injury.



Marcial thus moves one win away from a medal in Tokyo with a quarterfinals matchup against Armenia's Arman Darchinyan.



If Marcial wins against Darchinyan on August 1, he joins Nesthy Petecio as those already assured of a podium finish.



The Filipino pug drew a bye in the Round of 32 and thus only saw action today.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2021 TOKYO OLYMPICS
                                                      BOXING
                                                      EUMIR MARCIAL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
