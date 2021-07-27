








































































 




   







   















Gebbie sets new Philippine record, but misses 100m Olympic freestyle semis
Luke Gebbie of swimming

                     

                        

                           
Gebbie sets new Philippine record, but misses 100m Olympic freestyle semis

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - July 27, 2021 - 6:35pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Swimmer Luke Gebbie has set a new national record for 100-meter freestyle in his Olympic debut in Tokyo.



The 24-year-old Fil-Aussie clocked 49.64, good enough for a fifth place finish in his heat.



This rewrote the national record of 49.94 that Gebbie set himself at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.



He also finished better than Singapore Olympic champion Joseph Schooling who finished with 49.84.



The new record, however, was not enough as he failed to move on to the semifinals.



Gebbie's time was not enough to break the Top 16 out of 71 swimmers. He ended at rank 36.



However, he has another chance with the 50 meter freestyle event on Friday.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

