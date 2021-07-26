Didal enters Women's Street Final in Olympic skateboarding debut

MANILA, Philippines – Margielyn Didal kept her Olympic medal hopes alive after she qualified for the Women's Street Skateboarding Final on Monday.

With an impressive run that saw her finish with a score of 12.02, Didal hung on to the seventh spot out of 20 skaters to book her place in the medal round at 11:25am, Manila time later today.

Host Japan will have three skaters in the final with Funa Nakayama and Momiji Nishiya in the Top 2 spots with 15.77 and 15.40, respectively.

World No. 3 Aori Nishimura, who Didal competed against in Heat 2, ended up fifth with 12.82.

Rayssa Leal is the lone Brazilian in the final after World No. 1 Pamela Rosa fell off the wagon and ended up only 10th overall.

Rounding up the Top 8 is Netherlands Roos Zwetsloot, China's Wenhui Zeng and Alexis Sablone of the United States.