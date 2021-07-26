








































































 




   







   















Didal enters Women's Street Final in Olympic skateboarding debut
Philippines' Margielyn Arda Didal competes in the women's street preliminary round during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Sports Park Skateboarding in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.
Didal enters Women's Street Final in Olympic skateboarding debut

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 26, 2021 - 10:50am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Margielyn Didal kept her Olympic medal hopes alive after she qualified for the Women's Street Skateboarding Final on Monday.



With an impressive run that saw her finish with a score of 12.02, Didal hung on to the seventh spot out of 20 skaters to book her place in the medal round at 11:25am, Manila time later today.



TRACKER: Team Philippines at the Tokyo Olympics



Host Japan will have three skaters in the final with Funa Nakayama and Momiji Nishiya in the Top 2 spots with 15.77 and 15.40, respectively.



World No. 3 Aori Nishimura, who Didal competed against in Heat 2, ended up fifth with 12.82.



Rayssa Leal is the lone Brazilian in the final after World No. 1 Pamela Rosa fell off the wagon and ended up only 10th overall.



Rounding up the Top 8 is Netherlands Roos Zwetsloot, China's Wenhui Zeng and Alexis Sablone of the United States.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

