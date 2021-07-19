Mika Reyes powers Lady Realtors in smothering Power Hitters

Games Tuesday

(PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center):

3 p.m. – Creamline vs Petro Gazz

6 p.m. – Black Mamba Army vs Bali Pure

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Sta. Lucia Realty drew strength from a bounce-back performance by Mika Reyes as it smashed PLDT Home Fibr, 25-18, 25-19, 25-21, on Monday to barge into the win column in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference at the PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center here.

Held to just three points in an 18-25, 21-25, 27-25, 18-25 loss at the hands of the Creamline Cool Smashers in the opener Saturday, Reyes fired 11 points she laced with nine kills as the Lady Realtors improved to 1-1 (win-loss).

Sta. Lucia coach Eddieson Orcullo also lauded the Lady Realtors for the team effort.

“Actually, lahat maayos yung game. Yung buong team maayos naman yung nilaro pati yung mga nasa labas nagtrabaho rin sila,” said Orcullo.

“Ang usapan kasi sa game plan mag laro kayo dyan sa loob, maglalaro kami dito sa labas kaya ayun, happy naman sa nilaro nila,” he added.

The Home Fibr Hitters, who succumbed to Cherry Tiggo, 20-25-, 17-25, 6-25, Sunday, fell to 0-2.

Meanwhile, Perlas’ game against Choco Mucho today was reset to a later date as the team continued to individually quarantine after a member recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The Perlas Spikers’ has been scheduled to play on Sunday versus Petro Gazz after quarantine.

Instead of the initially scheduled three games, Tuesday’s billing will now feature just two — the first pitting Creamline against Petro Gazz at 3 p.m. and the other Black Mamba Army versus Bali Pure at 6 p.m.

The Cool Smashers and the Angels were coming off rousing victories in their debuts with the former turning back the Lady Realtors and the latter surviving the Black Mamba Army Lady Troopers, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20, 25-21, in a duel that was delayed by more than three hours due heavy rains Sunday.

It will also be rematch of the two teams that won the titles in the league’s last two conferences when it was still a semi-pro with Petro Gazz claiming the Reinforced Conference crown and Creamline the Open Conference at the expense of each other two years ago.