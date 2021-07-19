








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Mika Reyes powers Lady Realtors in smothering Power Hitters
 Mika Reyes fired 11 points she laced with nine kills as the Lady Realtors improved to 1-1 (win-loss).
PVL

                     

                        

                           
Mika Reyes powers Lady Realtors in smothering Power Hitters

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - July 19, 2021 - 6:44pm                           

                        


                        

                        
Games Tuesday

(PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center):



3 p.m. – Creamline vs Petro Gazz

6 p.m. – Black Mamba Army vs Bali Pure



BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Sta. Lucia Realty drew strength from a bounce-back performance by Mika Reyes as it smashed PLDT Home Fibr, 25-18, 25-19, 25-21, on Monday to barge into the win column in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference at the PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center here.



Held to just three points in an 18-25, 21-25, 27-25, 18-25 loss at the hands of the Creamline Cool Smashers in the opener Saturday, Reyes fired 11 points she laced with nine kills as the Lady Realtors improved to 1-1 (win-loss).



Sta. Lucia coach Eddieson Orcullo also lauded the Lady Realtors for the team effort.



“Actually, lahat maayos yung game. Yung buong team maayos naman yung nilaro pati yung mga nasa labas nagtrabaho rin sila,” said Orcullo.



“Ang usapan kasi sa game plan mag laro kayo dyan sa loob, maglalaro kami dito sa labas kaya ayun, happy naman sa nilaro nila,” he added.



The Home Fibr Hitters, who succumbed to Cherry Tiggo, 20-25-, 17-25, 6-25, Sunday, fell to 0-2.



Meanwhile, Perlas’ game against Choco Mucho today was reset to a later date as the team continued to individually quarantine after a member recently tested positive for COVID-19.



The Perlas Spikers’ has been scheduled to play on Sunday versus Petro Gazz after quarantine.



Instead of the initially scheduled three games, Tuesday’s billing will now feature just two — the first pitting Creamline against Petro Gazz at 3 p.m. and the other Black Mamba Army versus Bali Pure at 6 p.m.



The Cool Smashers and the Angels were coming off rousing victories in their debuts with the former turning back the Lady Realtors and the latter surviving the Black Mamba Army Lady Troopers, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20, 25-21, in a duel that was delayed by more than three hours due heavy rains Sunday.



It will also be rematch of the two teams that won the titles in the league’s last two conferences when it was still a semi-pro with Petro Gazz claiming the Reinforced Conference crown and Creamline the Open Conference at the expense of each other two years ago.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MIKA REYES
                                                      PVL
                                                      VOLLEYBALL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tokyo Olympic beds are sturdy, IOC says after 'anti-sex' report
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tokyo Olympic beds are sturdy, IOC says after 'anti-sex' report


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The cardboard beds at the Tokyo Olympic Village are "sturdy", organizers reassured on Monday, after a report warned they weren't...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Giannis hungers for NBA title with Bucks on the brink
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Giannis hungers for NBA title with Bucks on the brink


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Giannis Antetokounmpo finds it harder to focus and stay in the moment with the Milwaukee Bucks on the verge of their first...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Thirdy rejoins Gilas pool
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Thirdy rejoins Gilas pool


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Japan B. League mainstay Thirdy Ravena led the cast of returnees as Gilas Pilipinas opened its buildup for the coming FIBA...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Perlas member catches virus
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Perlas member catches virus


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Premier Volleyball League yesterday froze all the scheduled games of the Perlas Spikers in the Open Conference after a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ababou banners Platinum Karaoke's PBA 3x3 squad&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ababou banners Platinum Karaoke's PBA 3x3 squad 


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Platinum Karaoke has committed to join the inaugural PBA 3x3, parading a slew of veterans led by Dylan Ababou for the much-awaited...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Tokyo organizers insist Olympic Village 'safe place to stay'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tokyo organizers insist Olympic Village 'safe place to stay'


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tokyo Games organizers insisted Monday that the Olympic Village is "a safe place to stay", as fears of a coronavirus cluster...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines fields its 'sturdiest, most prepared Olympic team in years'&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines fields its 'sturdiest, most prepared Olympic team in years' 


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 19-strong Philippine team waging war in the Tokyo Olympics unfurling on Friday is one of the sturdiest and the most prepared...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mindoro ousts Palawan from Wesley So Cup playoffs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mindoro ousts Palawan from Wesley So Cup playoffs


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Mindoro Tamaraws won two of the biggest games in their young history when they shocked the Palawan Queen’s Gambit,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Morikawa wants more after British Open triumph
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Morikawa wants more after British Open triumph


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Collin Morikawa's ambition has no limits after the 24-year-old sealed his second major with a flawless display on Sunday to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Saso scores another Top Five finish
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso scores another Top Five finish


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Yuka Saso and her Australian partner Minjee Lee took fifth place honors in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational after closing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with