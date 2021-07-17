Eala into singles finals in Milan Juniors tourney

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala will be vying for the girls' singles crown in Grade A Junior tiff JA Torneo Bonfiglio.

This after she fended off Russia's Mirra Andreeva in the semis on Saturday, 7-5, 6-2.

Eala, who is the top seed, eked out the straight-set win after back-to-back three-set thrillers in the previous rounds.

It was a back-and-forth affair in the opening set when the teens were knotted up 5-all late in the opening set.

But Eala was able to hold her serve in the pivotal 11th game to shift momentum to her side after giving up an earlier 5-3 lead.

Buoyed by her opening set win, Eala dominated Andreeva in the ssecond set, zooming to a quick 4-1 lead.

While Andreeva was able to get a game back, the deficit proved too much as Eala ended up with the win.

Eala thus battles the winner of the semifinal clash between Czech Republic's Nikola Bartunkova and the United States' Clervie Ngounoue in the finals on Sunday.