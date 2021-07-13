








































































 




   

   









Fiery start up as LPGT Eagle Ridge unwraps
Fiery start up as LPGT Eagle Ridge unwraps

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

MANILA, Philippines – Princess Superal is ready for a repeat, Chanelle Avaricio is primed for a strong finish, while Harmie Constantino is all geared up for a big rebound, setting off a spirited chase for the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Ladies Classic crown beginning Wednesday in Gen. Trias, Cavite.



Superal hit a clutch birdie to thwart Avaricio’s stab at a first Ladies Philippine Golf Tour crown at Sherwood Hills last week with the multi-titled campaigner keeping herself in top form during the short break in pursuit of another title at Eagle Ridge's Norman course.



“Since we’re still under quarantine, I stayed in shape by training at home with a net and putting mat,” said Superal, who also won the first of two Riviera bubble tournaments late last year and finished second in two other LPGT events staged in new normal.



While opting to tone down expectations of another title conquest, Superal and the rest of the touring ladies expressed relief over the lifting of suspension of play due to pandemic that had kept them out of the fairways again the last three months.



“I have a goal this week but I don’t want to expect too much,” said Superal. “But we are all thankful (for ICTSI) for the tour resumption. We’re very happy since there’s a number of tournaments lined up for us.”



Aside from the troika, Chihiro Ikeda, Gretchen Villacencio, Daniella Uy, Sunshine Baraquiel and Marvi Monsalve are also expected to contend for the crown in the 54-hole championship held under strict health and safety protocols. Others in the fold are Pamela Mariano, Sheryl Villasencio, Lovelyn Guioguio, Sarah Ababa, Apple Fudolin and Eva Miñoza with Burberry Zhang going for a second straight low amateur honors against Korean Jane Jeong and Arnie Taguines.



Avaricio, meanwhile, hopes to feed on her sterling windup at Sherwood where she nearly snapped a string of fourth places finishes and her closing 65 after back-to-back 72s should further bolster her confidence this week as she shoots for that elusive victory, armed with a kind of motivation and a positive mindset that win championships.



“I’m gonna ride on this momentum and will continue to work hard for the tournaments to come,” said Avaricio.



On the other hand, Constantino, who beat Superal by two to mark her pro debut with a victory in the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Challenge last March, is eyeing a big comeback after a final round meltdown at Sherwood where she led after 36 holes.



“I learned from my mistakes and took down some notes,” said Constantino, who closed out with a 72 and wound up third last week. “I will definitely continue to work harder.”



This week's event was actually scheduled after Constantino won at Aoki but the spike in coronavirus cases in NCR Plus had forced the organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. to suspend play due to heightened safety and health measures.



“But we’re really excited to be playing competitively again, so the next few weeks will be exciting,” added Constantino.



It will be exacting as well as the LPGT put up a busy schedule after next week’s respite with a couple of events set at Riviera in Silang, the ICTSI Riviera Ladies Challenge on July 28-30 at the Langer layout and at the Couples course on August 4-6.



