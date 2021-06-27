Suns survive Clipper challenge to lead 3-1 in Western Conference Finals

MANILA, Philippines — The Phoenix Suns are one win away from the NBA Finals after fending off a gritty LA Clippers team in Game Four of the Western Conference Finals, 84-80, at Staples Center on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Chris Paul made good on five free throws in the final seven seconds in regulation to help the Suns hold on.

DeMarcus Cousins would make one free throw with 5.8 ticks left to cut the Suns lead to two, 81-79, but a violation on his second freebie would give possession up to the Suns.

While a split from Paul at the line left the door ajar for the Clippers, LA would miss out on an offensive board off of a Paul George missed free throw to give the ball back to the Suns.

Phoenix needed to survive a second-half comeback effort that the Clippers have become known for in this postseason after seeing their 14 point lead at the half slashed to just one early in the fourth, 71-70.

It was a back-and-forth affair after that until the final possession with George, Reggie Jackson and Terance Mann kept the Clippers afloat in the game.

Devin Booker, who fouled out late in the fourth quarter, led the Suns in scoring with 25 markers.

Paul, for his part, had 18 markers to go along with the game-clinching freebies.

DeAndre Ayton also scattered 19 points and 22 rebounds for Phoenix.

For LA, George and Jackson were the go-to scorers with 23 and 20 points, respectively.

The Suns will thus seek a series-clinching win in Game Five back in Arizona on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).