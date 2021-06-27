








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Suns survive Clipper challenge to lead 3-1 in Western Conference Finals
Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns is helped up by teammate Cameron Payne #15 after being fouled by Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers during the second half in game four of the Western Conference Finals at Staples Center on June 26, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. 
RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

                     

                        

                           
Suns survive Clipper challenge to lead 3-1 in Western Conference Finals

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 27, 2021 - 12:02pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Phoenix Suns are one win away from the NBA Finals after fending off a gritty LA Clippers team in Game Four of the Western Conference Finals, 84-80, at Staples Center on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).



Chris Paul made good on five free throws in the final seven seconds in regulation to help the Suns hold on.



DeMarcus Cousins would make one free throw with 5.8 ticks left to cut the Suns lead to two, 81-79, but a violation on his second freebie would give possession up to the Suns.



While a split from Paul at the line left the door ajar for the Clippers, LA would miss out on an offensive board off of a Paul George missed free throw to give the ball back to the Suns.



Phoenix needed to survive a second-half comeback effort that the Clippers have become known for in this postseason after seeing their 14 point lead at the half slashed to just one early in the fourth, 71-70.



It was a back-and-forth affair after that until the final possession with George, Reggie Jackson and Terance Mann kept the Clippers afloat in the game.



Devin Booker, who fouled out late in the fourth quarter, led the Suns in scoring with 25 markers.



Paul, for his part, had 18 markers to go along with the game-clinching freebies.



DeAndre Ayton also scattered 19 points and 22 rebounds for Phoenix.



For LA, George and Jackson were the go-to scorers with 23 and 20 points, respectively.



The Suns will thus seek a series-clinching win in Game Five back in Arizona on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      NBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Still no green light for Dwight
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Still no green light for Dwight


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Gilas Pilipinas is hoping injured do-it-all guard Dwight Ramos will recover in time for the kickoff of the FIBA Olympic Qualification...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ardina stays hot as Saso makes move
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ardina stays hot as Saso makes move


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Dottie Ardina fired a second straight 70 to stay in joint 10th while Yuka Saso bounced back with a two-under card in the second...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Wesley towers in Paris
                              


                              

                                                                  By Edgar De Castro |
                                 June 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Grand Chess Tour second leg (Rapid and Blitz) was held June 18-22 in Paris, France.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LeBron Lopez last man out of Gilas' 12-member roster for Olympic qualifiers in Serbia
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LeBron Lopez last man out of Gilas' 12-member roster for Olympic qualifiers in Serbia


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
The teen was the last to be removed from the 15-man pool that participated in the third window of the FIBA Asia Cup qual...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Hidilyn to make history
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 June 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
When Hidilyn Diaz steps on the stage to compete in women’s 55 kilogram weightlifting at the coming Tokyo Olympics, she will make history as the first and only Filipina to perform in four Summer Games. She’ll...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Knott vows to go faster, stronger in Tokyo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Knott vows to go faster, stronger in Tokyo


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fil-Am sprinter Kristina Knott has trained her sights on breaching the 23-second mark in the women’s 200 meters when...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bucks shoot down hawks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bucks shoot down hawks


                              

                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points and Jrue Holiday delivered 22 as the third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks crushed the Atlanta...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olympian Knott 'feeling great' despite positive COVID-19 test
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olympian Knott 'feeling great' despite positive COVID-19 test


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 25-year-old Knott, a two-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist and the holder of the Philippine national record for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 From San Beda to UE: Pascual looks forward to carry red and white colors anew
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
From San Beda to UE: Pascual looks forward to carry red and white colors anew


                              

                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pascual got feelers from UE as early as his last season with the Red Cubs and it looks like the young player feels very much...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Danny Kingad wants another shot at Demetrious Johnson
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Danny Kingad wants another shot at Demetrious Johnson


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Though eventually losing against Johnson, Kingad displayed impressive prowess against the more experienced American.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with