Chris Bosh: Spoelstra being Filipino helped him be a good coach

MANILA, Philippines — Erik Spoelstra and the Miami Heat may just have been swept in the first round of the 2020-21 NBA playoffs, but there is no denying the Fil-Am coach's impact in the franchise.

This was echoed by his former ward and future Hall of Famer Chris Bosh when he recently did a meet-and-greet organized by NBA Philippines with employees of NBA partners Cignal and Smart.

Asked about the mark left by Spoelstra in his career, Bosh spoke about how the multi-titled tactician handled the pressure of being a champion coach with grace.

"It was such a tough time being a coach, especially for a championship team. You can be in a position that you feel any decision that you make is wrong," said Bosh.

"But you still have to have your goal, you still have to go after it and that's him being a Filipino-American," he added.

For the two-time NBA champion, Spoelstra's unique journey of being a second-generation immigrant in the US aided him in overcoming the hurdles presented of being a coach at the highest level.

"After all of the things that he's gone through, being different, growing up and then becoming a head coach... he handled it with such grace," said Bosh.

The big man also lauded Spoelstra for his relationship with his players, that always kept the team's chemistry in a great place, while also touching on his passion for the game.

"He was always someone who kept his door open, you can talk to him," said Bosh.

"And he wanted to win, it was very important to him. He wanted to show his best on the court, give his best effort... He wanted to do everything to prepare his mind and his body to be able to help the Miami Heat," he added.

Spoelstra has been with the Miami Heat organization since he started his career in the NBA.

The Fil-Am with roots to San Pablo City in Laguna began his journey in the Heat's film room until he made his way up to the head coaching position.