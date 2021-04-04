Cartoon LeBron makes debut in new 'Space Jam' trailer

MANILA, Philippines — An animated version of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James introduced himself to the world on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) with the release of the trailer of Space Jam 2: A New Legacy.

A new take on the 1990s classic which starred Michael Jordan, the trailer gave a glimpse to the new film set to hit theaters July 16 in the US, and will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

The trailer sets up the premise of the movie where James and his on-screen son Dom, played by Cedric Joe, fall out over basketball.

James seems to be pushing the sport on his son, who appears to have no interest in it. Their disconnect causes Dom to storm off and get abducted into another dimension called the Server-verse.

There, he is met by the ruler of the Server-verse played by Don Cheadle whro reveals that in order to get his son back, James needs to play and win a basketball game between him and the unathletic Tunes and a powerful Goon squad.

Notable Tunes characters like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Lola Bunny, and Tweety Bird make appearances in the trailer.

An easter egg for observant basketball fans is also included in the trailer with Lola Bunny and James recreating a real-life alley-oop photo during James' time with the Miami Heat.

The original play featured James and his then-teammate Dwyane Wade.

Apart from James, other basketball stars like WNBA champion Diana Taurasi, Portland Trai Blazers' Damian Lillard, and Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson are expected to be in the movie.

The movie is directed by Malcolm D. Lee along with filmmakers Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter.