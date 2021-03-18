ESPORT
WNBL SPECIAL
Seven Fil-Ams seeing action in US NCAA March Madness
Kihei Clark (R), Brandon Wade (C), and Jarod Lucas are among seven Filipino-Americans seeing action in US NCAA Tournament "March Madness"
Seven Fil-Ams seeing action in US NCAA March Madness

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 18, 2021 - 10:34am

MANILA, Philippines — A total of seven Filipino-American hoopers will suit up for their respective schools in the anticipated US NCAA Tournament.

Known as "March Madness", teams will participate in a single-elimination tournament featuring 68 teams in the men's division, and 64 squads in the women's.

Headlining the list is Kihei Clark, a point guard for the University of Virginia — which won the last US NCAA title back in 2019 after the tournament was not held last year due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Cavaliers are ranked fourth in March Madness and will face the Ohio Bobcats in the first round.

Joining Clark is Brandon Wade of the Michigan Wolverines, who will be the top seed out of the Big Ten conference.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Josh-Pierre Louis, for his part, will see action for Big West conference champions UC Santa Barbara, which is seeded 12th in March Madness.

Fil-Am Ron Harper, who plays for Rutgers University also of the Big Ten conference, will also enjoy NCAA tournament action.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rounding up the list is Kamaka Hepa of Big 12 champions Texas University, DJ Mitchell of America East top seed Hartford University, and Jarod Lucas of Pac-12 champions Oregon State.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

March Madness action begins on Thursday, March 18 (Friday, March 19, Manila time).

