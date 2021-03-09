ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Superal wavers but stays ahead with 72
Princess Superal

Superal wavers but stays ahead with 72

Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - March 9, 2021 - 5:02pm

GENERAL TRIAS, Cavite – Princess Superal endured a wobbly frontside windup in tough conditions, scrambling for an even-par 72 and a one-stroke lead over a hot-finishing rookie Harmie Constantino at the start of the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Challenge at the Aoki course here Tuesday.

Looking good with a four-birdie, two-bogey backside start in intermittent drizzle, Superal kept a two-under card with a birdie on No. 5 that negated a bogey mishap on No. 1. But she nearly lost her grip of the lead with back-to-back bogeys from No. 6 in windy conditions as Constantino blazed home with back-to-back birdies to salvage a 73.

In a flight ahead, Pauline del Rosario, who bogeyed three of the first four holes at the back, birdied the fifth to save a 74 while Daniella Uy carded a 75 to stay in the hunt in the first of two Eagle Ridge events, the other being the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Championship on March 23-25, kicking off the new Ladies Philippine Golf Tour season.

Chanelle Avaricio actually crowded flightmates Superal and Constantino with a gutsy 36 start on two birdies against the same number of bogeys. But the Alabama State product lost her focus, touch and momentum at the front, fumbling with four bogeys in the first seven holes then holing out with a triple-bogey on the par-4 eighth. She limped with a 43 and a 79.

Amateur Laurea Duque, meanwhile, turned in a 77 while Marvi Monsalve and Sunshine Baraquiel struggled with identical 78s and former three-time Order of Merit winner Cyna Rodriguez groped for form coming off a long layoff and skied to an 81.

But Superal stayed in shape despite a three-month break after winning the first of two Riviera titles in LPGT’s return in new normal after an eight-month hiatus due to pandemic, birdying three of the first five holes against a bogey and staying on top of the compact field throughout despite her shaky finish.

“I just tried to control my shots and my putting clicked early on,” said Superal, who, however, downplayed her chances for another crack at the crown in this Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.-organized event. “I’m not expecting anything, I just want to play my game and try to enjoy the week.”

In contrast, Constantino struggled with her putting stroke but came out of the challenging day more than satisfied although she hinted at modifying her game plan in the next two days in an attempt to nail a victory in her first pro tournament.

“I had a lot of opportunities to make putts and I had a lot of mistakes for being too aggressive with my shots and putts,” said the former Univ. of Georgia mainstay, whose 73 spoke well of the caliber of the player who hasn’t played competitive golf the past two years. “Maybe, I need to play less aggressive on some holes and hope to putt better tomorrow.”

Expect del Rosario, who nipped Superal by one to snatch the other Riviera diadem, to likewise make her move, and so do the rest of the contenders, ensuring a spirited chase for top honors in the last 36 holes of the Php400,000 championship.

GOLF PRINCESS SUPERAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sta. Lucia, Chery Tiggo bump PVL team total to 12
Sta. Lucia, Chery Tiggo bump PVL team total to 12
By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
The Premier Volleyball League’s first conference as a professional league on May 8 at the Inspire Sports Academy in...
Sports
fbfb
Nets complete Griffin signing
Nets complete Griffin signing
7 hours ago
The Brooklyn Nets completed the signing of free agent Blake Griffin on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) following the former...
Sports
fbfb
Was Maker’s attack justified?
By Joaquin M. Henson | March 9, 2021 - 12:00am
Former NBA player and now outspoken TV commentator Jalen Rose was upset by 7-foot Thon Maker’s participation in the infamous Philippines-Australia free-for-all in a FIBA World Cup qualifying game at the Philippine...
Sports
fbfb
2nd PCAP conference to be known as 'Wesley So Cup'
2nd PCAP conference to be known as 'Wesley So Cup'
By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
The second conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP), the Reinforced Conference, will be...
Sports
fbfb
JMF&rsquo;s return hits roadblock
JMF’s return hits roadblock
By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
San Miguel Beer coach Leo Austria bared that comebacking star June Mar Fajardo may still miss the early part of the PBA Season...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Blazing windup nets Rates 1-shot lead
Blazing windup nets Rates 1-shot lead
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Pint-sized Joenard Rates sizzled at the finish to upstage the Philippine Golf Tour’s big guns reminiscent of his exploits...
Sports
fbfb
Two years later, Rory McIlroy returns to site of Players title
Two years later, Rory McIlroy returns to site of Players title
By Mike McAllister | 1 hour ago
After two years of waiting and waiting, Rory McIlroy finally arrives as reigning champ at TPC Sawgrass, where he has become...
Sports
fbfb
Chery Tiggo crosses over to PVL
Chery Tiggo crosses over to PVL
By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
The Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Crossover has officially transferred to the Premier Volleyball League when the country’s first...
Sports
fbfb
Chinese trailblazer Zhang to face 'Thug' in UFC title fight
Chinese trailblazer Zhang to face 'Thug' in UFC title fight
7 hours ago
China's first and only Ultimate Fighting Championship titleholder Zhang Weili will defend her strawweight crown against American-born...
Sports
fbfb
Alido player to watch at Eagle Ridge
Alido player to watch at Eagle Ridge
18 hours ago
The men and women of the tour set out for the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Challenge today at the Aoki course, hoping to shrug off any...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with