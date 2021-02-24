ESPORT
Chanelle Molina honored to represent both Philippines and Hawaii in WNBA
Chanelle Molina
Daily Evergreen/Washington State

Chanelle Molina honored to represent both Philippines and Hawaii in WNBA

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 24, 2021 - 12:43pm

MANILA, Philippines – Chanelle Molina isn't just bearing the weight of her own personal dreams as she chases a spot in the WNBA.

But more than that, Molina is carrying the hopes of not one but two distinct cultures that have yet to be represented in the top flight women's basketball league.

Having been born to Filipino parents in the island of Hilo in Hawaii, Molina carries both her lineage as a Filipino and as a product of Hawaii with pride as she attempts to break into the roster of the Indiana Fever.

Speaking to international media on Wednesday morning Manila time, Molina shared her eagerness to banner her cultures as she plays on the hardcourt.

"To be the first WNBA Filipino baller, it’s amazing... I'm honored to have the chance to be that. Very excited to represent my culture," said Molina.

"It's an honor to be that role model for all those aspiring to be in my position and wanting to play in the high level... I'm glad to be representing my community," she continued.

Molina, a graduate of the Washington State University women's basketball program, has roots in Quezon City and Ilocos Norte.

But as a second generation immigrant and having been born and raised in Hilo, the 22-year-old also keeps her Hawaiian roots close to her heart.

"It's the same with the Filipino community... Coming from Hawaii, I'm also representing that side of my culture too," she said.

Going undrafted out of college, Molina recently signed a training camp contract with the Indiana Fever where she stands to compete for a roster spot for the upcoming WNBA season.

Currently, she is in Sweden playing her first professional basketball season with the Norrkoping Dolphins in the Basketligan dam, country’s the top professional women's hooops league.

Molina has been a key player for the Dolphins who are currently fourth in the standings with a 12-5 win-loss record. 

She is expected to finish her season in Sweden before joining the Fever in training camp.

