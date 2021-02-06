ESPORT
Projected top PBA rookie pick Munzon rues missed chance to play with CJ Perez in Terrafirma
Joshua Munzon (L) and CJ Perez
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - February 6, 2021 - 5:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — Potential No. 1 overall draft pick Joshua Munzon lamented the foiled possibility of forming a dreaded trio combo with CJ Perez and Roosevelt Adams in Terrafirma if the squad goes on to pick him first in the stacked 2021 PBA Rookie Draft On March 14.

The 6-foot-4 guard, who is also the country’s No. 1 3x3 player, said he was already looking forward to team up with Perez and Adams – who were likewise the Dyip’s top selections in the 2018 and 2019 draft, respectively — until the blockbuster trade happened last week. 

“I was surprised. Leading up to that, I thought I might get to play with CJ and Roosevelt. I thought that would be a fun line up to see if they pick me,” Munzon said in The Chasedown on Cignal TV Saturday.

Perez, the former Rookie of the Year and two-time scoring champion only on his second season, got shipped in a deal to San Miguel in exchange for three players and two first round picks including this year’s No. 8 selection.

Sans Perez, Munzon’s impending arrival in Terrafirma would usher in a new era in a bid to turn fortunes around starting this 46th Season after a long drought at the cellar of the Asia’s oldest pro league.
And he’s ready for it.

“I’m very excited to walk in there (if they pick me). I think I can come in and contribute, build chemistry and hopefully win some games and be competitive in the league. That would be a great opportunity,” added Munzon, boasting solid credentials with stints in ABL, D-League, Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas and FIBA 3x3 World Tours.

More than his looming trip with the Dyip though, Munzon can’t hide his excitement to get the ball rolling and test his mettle against the finest PBA guards led by Stanley Pringle, Matthew Wright and Ray Parks Jr.

“Personally, I just want to come in, do my job and give everything I have to whoever team picks me. I just want to come in to play my role and make my mark in the league,” he added.

“I’m excited to play against the top guards in this league. For me. I’m ready for everybody.”

