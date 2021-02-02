PBA okays trade sending Terrafirma's CJ Perez to San Miguel

ESPORT
CJ Perez is officially bound for the San Miguel Beermen
STAR/File

(Philstar.com) - February 2, 2021 - 1:31pm

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA Commissioner’s Office on Tuesday approved the trade between Terrafirma and San Miguel Beer centered around young star CJ Perez.

Philstar.com last Friday broke the news that the two teams have reached an agreement where the Columbian Autocar Corp. is dealing Perez in exchange for Gelo Alolino, Matt Ganuelas-Rosser, Russel Escoto and SMB’s first pick in the coming draft.

The Beermen are set to pick eighth in the first round of the Rookie Draft.

Per a report on the PBA’s official website (www.pba.ph), SMB is also sending Terrafirma its first round pick in the 2022 draft as part of the package for Perez.

Perez thus brings his stuff over to San Miguel after two stellar seasons with Terrafirma where he contended for the MVP award in his rookie year in 2019 then figured in the race for the special individual award in the recent Philippine Cup bubble play in Clark, Pampanga.

The dynamic star, who averaged 24.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2 steals in the 2020 season, will add further firepower to an already loaded Beerman roster that seeks to resume their title-winning ways.

The Beermen were eliminated by Meralco in the quarterfinals last season to end their five-year run as Philippine Cup champions.

The 27-year-old Perez has also been named to the 2019 PBA Mythical First Team and All-Defensive Team.

