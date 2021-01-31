ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Lakers edge Celtics in thriller; Suns extend Mavs' losing streak
Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers takes a shot against Semi Ojeleye #37 of the Boston Celtics during the first half at TD Garden on January 30, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts.
MADDIE MEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Lakers edge Celtics in thriller; Suns extend Mavs' losing streak

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 31, 2021 - 1:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Los Angeles Lakers arrested a two-game slide after edging out longtime rivals the Boston Celtics, 96-95, in a thriller on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

In a back-and-forth affair that saw 17 lead changes and 15 deadlocks, it was Anthony Davis and the Lakers who came out victorious in at the TD Garden in Boston.

Superstar duos LeBron James and Davis, and Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum battled in the game, with each duo combining for 48 and 58 points, respectively.

The Lakers were up by as big as seven, 96-89 with about 1:40 left in the game.

But Kemba Walker and Tatum would score six straight for the Celtics to put them within one, 96-95 with 32 ticks left in regulation.

Boston then had a defensive stop with a Walker block on Davis with 10 seconds left.

Walker missed on a stepback jumpshot and then Daniel Theis would fail to convert on a tip in to seal the win for the Lakers.

The Lakers improve to 15-6 for the second best record in the NBA, trailing the red-hot Utah Jazz.

The Phoenix Suns, for their part, kept the Dallas Mavericks reeling, 111-105.

Chris Paul's 29 points led the Suns' effort to send Luka Doncic and the Mavericks to their fifth loss in a row.

The Suns needed to climb out of a 15-point deficit in the third salvo to frustrate the Dallas squad.

Doncic paced the Mavs with 29 points in the loss.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies tallied their 6th win in a row in their first game back since January 19 (January 20 in Manila) after beating the San Antonio Spurs, 129-112.

The Grizzlies hardly showed rust after five games were postponed due to the league's health and safety protocols and cruised to the win over the Spurs.

De'Anthony Melton topscored for the Grizzlies with 20 points and led seven Memphis players that scored double figures.

Derrick White paced the Spurs in the losing effort with 18 markers.

In the last game of the day, the Golden State Warriors made easy work of the Detroit Pistons, 118-91.

The Warriors cruised to a wire-to-wire victory over the Eastern Conference cellar dwellers with their lead ballooning to as big as 35 points in the fourth quarter.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 28 points.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gilas all-homegrown in Qatar FIBA play
Gilas all-homegrown in Qatar FIBA play
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Unlike opponents South Korea and Indonesia, Gilas Pilipinas will play the coming FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers in its new location...
Sports
fbfb
SBP expects Sotto arrival next week
SBP expects Sotto arrival next week
By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Filipino teen sensation Kai Sotto is coming home soon to complete the Gilas Pilipinas training pool for the FIBA Asia Cup...
Sports
fbfb
&lsquo;Inactive&rsquo; Pacquiao stripped of WBA 'super' welterweight title
‘Inactive’ Pacquiao stripped of WBA 'super' welterweight title
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Per the WBA, Pacquiao has been named "Champion in Recess" while Cuban boxer Yorden Ugas has been promoted to welterweight...
Sports
fbfb
Mitchell-less Jazz win 11th straight game; Nets blow out Thunder
Mitchell-less Jazz win 11th straight game; Nets blow out Thunder
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The virtually wire-to-wire victory came despite the Jazz missing Donovan Mitchell, who was placed under concussion proto...
Sports
fbfb
LeBron, Curry lead NBA's biggest earners in 2021
LeBron, Curry lead NBA's biggest earners in 2021
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Per the American business magazine, James topped the list with $95.4 million total earnings in the year, $64 million of which...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Denice Zamboanga eyes MMA title, open to compete in Muay Thai, kickboxing
Denice Zamboanga eyes MMA title, open to compete in Muay Thai, kickboxing
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Right now though, she is faced with a tremendous task in the upcoming women's atomweight Grand Prix where she is expected...
Sports
fbfb
Lakers edge Celtics in thriller; Suns extend Mavs' losing streak
Lakers edge Celtics in thriller; Suns extend Mavs' losing streak
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
In a back-and-forth affair that saw 17 lead changes and 15 deadlocks, it was Anthony Davis and the Lakers who came out victorious...
Sports
fbfb
Giri paces Tata Steel Masters
By Edgar De Castro | January 31, 2021 - 12:00am
In the Netherlands, hometown GM Anish Giri continued to impress, posting an undefeated 7.5 out of 11.0 points to maintain the lead entering the penultimate round of the 2021 Tata Steel Masters Festival.
Sports
fbfb
PBA draft by numbers
By Joaquin M. Henson | January 31, 2021 - 12:00am
The PBA set a deadline of last Wednesday for players applying to join the Season 46 draft on March 14 and 97 signed up to mark the biggest number of rookie aspirants in the league’s history, surpassing the...
Sports
fbfb
Jazz hot streak holds; Clippers dominate Magic
January 31, 2021 - 12:00am
Bojan Bogdanovic put his stamp on a season-high 32-point performance with seven three pointers as the undermanned Utah Jazz claimed their 11th straight win by cruising to a 120-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with