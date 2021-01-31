ESPORT
Lillard game-winner stuns Bulls; Heat break out of losing slump
The Portland Trail Blazers celebrate after Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers shot a three pointer to win the game against the Chicago Bulls on January 30, 2021 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
AFP / JEFF HAYNES / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 31, 2021 - 11:50am

MANILA, Philippines — Damian Lillard proved once again just how clutch he is after hitting a game winner against the Chicago Bulls, 123-122, to arrest a two-game slide on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

The Blazers were down by five with only eight ticks left in the game when the All-Star guard hit back-to-back three pointers to steal the win from under the Bulls.

Portland stunned the Bulls, who were able to hold on to the lead in the tail-end of the fourth salvo before Lillard's heroics erased their efforts of storming back from a 19-point deficit in the third salvo.

Lillard finished with 44 points with his final two buckets as the most important of the game, while Lauri Markkanen led the Bulls in the losing effort with 31 markers.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat pulled out a breakthrough win over the Sacramento Kings, 105-104.

Jimmy Butler's 30 points were able to tow the Heat past an equally determined Sacramento side to snap a dangerously long five-game losing streak.

Butler hit a turnaround jump shot with 42 ticks left in the game to give the Heat the lead, 105-104.

Duncan Robinson and Bam Adebayo then both connived for three straight defensive stops to seal the deal for the struggling Heat.

In the other games, the Charlotte Hornets sent the Milwaukee Bucks to back-to-back losses after an upset, 126-114.

This despite Giannis Antetokounmpo's near-triple double performance of 34 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists.

Six Hornets finished in double-digit scoring, led by Gordon Hayward and rookie LaMelo Ball, who both tallied 27 markers each.

For their part, the Houston Rockets took their fifth win in a row after dispatching the New Orleans Pelicans, 126-112.

The Rockets took the lead in the middle of the second salvo and did not look back, leading the Pelicans by as much as 24 points.

Chrstian Wood led the way in scoring with 27 markers while Victor Oladipo had 20 to pace the Rockets in the win.

Houston now sports a .500 record of 9-9.

