NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Liverpool FC: Flashing deadly form in historic win
Liverpool's Japanese midfielder Takumi Minamino scores the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park in south London on December 19, 2020.
AFP/Clive Rose, Pool
Liverpool FC: Flashing deadly form in historic win
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - December 20, 2020 - 2:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — Liverpool Football Club will stay atop the English Premier League table for Christmas after a 7-nil massacre of sometimes tormentor Crystal Palace in the latter’s home field of Selhurst Park last Saturday night.

LFC led 3-nil in the first half courtesy of goals from Takumi Minamino, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Instead of the Eagles picking up the intensity, Liverpool, the defending champions, picked it up continued to bombard the home side.

After midfielder and team captain Jordan Henderson fired in a screamer from outside the box seven minutes after the reset, there was no coming back. Firmino scored another sublime goal and Mohamed Salah came off the bench to peg two more for the final result.

It was the first time that Liverpool scored that many goals away from their home field of Anfield in top flight football. It is also the first time in Premier League (and probably football history) that all seven goals in a game were assisted by seven different players.

Liverpool also became the first club to have seven goal scored against them (in a 7-2 loss to Aston Villa earlier in the campaign) while scoring seven of their own in the same season.

The last time Liverpool scored that many goals was during a 9-0 romp—also against Crystal Palace—in 1989 prior to the Premier League inception. However, in Premier League play, they won an away match against Derby County 7-1 in March of 1991.

Liverpool scored seven goals from eight shots on goal.

The Reds’ front three of Mane, Firmino, and Salah all scored and assisted in the game.

LFC’s manager Jurgen Klopp is now officially the club’s winningest coach in the Premier League (not counting the old domestic league) with 127 wins to surpass Rafael Benitez.

Under Klopp, the Reds have scored 600 goals in 288 matches in all competitions; the fastest squad to reach that tally under any Liverpool manager.

This squad under Klopp has been a juggernaut since the German manager arrived in the Merseyside in late 2015. Liverpool has a 66-match unbeaten streak at Anfield dating back to two seasons ago.

This season, they also ended winning streaks by Wolverhampton and Tottenham.

The Reds next take on West Bromwich Albion on December 28 at Anfield.

FOOTBALL LIVERPOOL FOOTBALL CLUB
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Yulo tops world rankings
By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Caloy Yulo, touted as the Philippines’ best bet to nail the elusive Olympic gold medal in Tokyo next year, is now the...
Sports
fbfb
Tokyo-bound Yulo now World No. 1 in men's floor exercise
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Fresh from two bronze medal finishes in the All-Japan Gymnastics Championshps, Yulo clinched the World No. 1 spot in the men's...
Sports
fbfb
Clarkson urges Sotto to keep working
By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Fil-Am Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson is keeping an eye on Kai Sotto as the latter continues to work toward his dream NBA...
Sports
fbfb
Jordan Clarkson tells Kai Sotto 'keep grinding' for NBA dream
By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
"The best advice that I got to say to him is to stay in the gym, continue to work," said Clarkson to Philippine media on...
Sports
fbfb
Mama was paid but not Sultan
By Joaquin Henson | December 20, 2020 - 12:00am
Jayson Mama arrived in South Africa last Wednesday to challenge IBF flyweight champion Moruti Mthalane only to be told the fight, scheduled today, was cancelled.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Carlos Yulo sacrifices Christmas with family to focus on Olympic gold
By Joey Villar | 34 minutes ago
Tokyo-bound Carlos Yulo is sacrificing spending Christmas with his family back home to stay focused on his training in...
Sports
fbfb
Lone Philippine bet Claros advances in World Cadets, Youth Chess
By Joey Villar | 44 minutes ago
April Joy Claros, 13, won the second of their two-game match to level the score at 1-1 and force the deciding “Armageddon”...
Sports
fbfb
Pagdanganan fades with 76; Kim surges
By Dante Navarro | 5 hours ago
Eager to bounce back from a disastrous 79, marred by a closing 42 at the front Friday, Pagdanganan rolled in a 15-foot birdie...
Sports
fbfb
PBA to SBP: Give us names
By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
The PBA is making its players available for Gilas Pilipinas’ training bubble being eyed in January all the way to the...
Sports
fbfb
Bianca cards 79 despite 300-yard drives
By Dante Navarro | 15 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan went all out off the mound and normed a monstrous 300-yard drive but grappled with her irons and short...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with