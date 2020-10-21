NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Zamboanga steps up to challenge in ONE Championship Atomweight Grand Prix
Denice Zamboanga
ONE Championship
Zamboanga steps up to challenge in ONE Championship Atomweight Grand Prix
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 21, 2020 - 10:25am

MANILA, Philippines — ONE Championship's top atomweight contender Denice Zamboanga is ready to step up to the challenge come the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix next year.

This after atomweight title holder Angela "Unstoppable" Lee questioned her position as a contender for Lee's belt.

"I'm so pumped for this tournament. I'm looking forward to competing for this ultra prestigious title," Zamboanga said.

"This will be the most challenging competition that no female fighter in ONE Championship history has ever faced," she added.

Zamboanga's quest for the ONE Atomweight belt was recently sidelined following Lee's pregnancy and the announcement of the atomweight Grand Prix -- where the winner will be the one to face Lee for the world title.

Though initially penciled in to already fight Lee for the title prior to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Zamboanga will now have the tread a longer journey to fulfill her championship dreams.

But the 23-year-old was not deterred and still believes she will be the one who will be entering the ONE circle with Lee in a title fight late next year.

"A lot of people want to see me and Angela fight, so I will get the Grand Prix belt and then I'm on to the Atomweight World Title at the end of 2021," she said.

While Zamboanga and Lee may have bad blood brewing, following their exchange regarding the title, the Filipina fighter had nothing but kind words for her fellow ONE athlete.

"Take care always and have a safe and happy pregnancy," Zamboanga said.

But she couldn't resist insinuating a challenge.

"See you in 2021," she concluded.

The ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix will likely begin in early 2021. Apart from Zamboanga, another Filipina fighter in Gina Iniong will likely also be part of the tournament. 

MMA ONE CHAMPIONSHIP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ayonayon, Tolentino head MPBL rookies shining in PBA 'bubble'
By Roy Luarca | 17 hours ago
NLEX's Mike Ayonayon and Arvin Tolentino of Barangay Ginebra are noteworthy among the newcomers from the country's top regional...
Sports
fbfb
Fronda to the rescue for Filipina chessers vs Kazakhstan
By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Woman International Master Jan Jodilyn Fronda saved day for the Philippines as it shocked third seed Kazakhstan, 2.5-1.5,...
Sports
fbfb
Pinay booter Madarang earns stint in Italy's Serie B
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Eva Madarang, who joins teammate Cathrine Graversen in the second division of women's football in Italy, recently inked a...
Sports
fbfb
Honda assures fair judges
By Joaquin Henson | October 21, 2020 - 12:00am
Three Japanese judges will be named to work the much-awaited fight between No. 1 contender Giemel Magramo of the Johnny Elorde stable and No. 2 Junto Nakatani for the vacant WBO flyweight crown at the Korakuen Hall...
Sports
fbfb
Zamboanga steps up to challenge in ONE Championship Atomweight Grand Prix
By Luisa Morales | 56 minutes ago
ONE Championship's top atomweight contender Denice Zamboanga is ready to step up to the challenge come the ONE Atomweight...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Philippines’ biggest gaming convention goes virtual
By Michelle Lojo | 2 minutes ago
With the current quarantine, the fate of ESGS hanged by a thread as the date of when the summit usually took placed loomed...
Sports
fbfb
Clippers hire Tyronn Lue as new head coach
11 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Clippers announced Tuesday that Tyronn Lue has been promoted from assistant to head coach, replacing Doc Rivers,...
Sports
fbfb
All systems go for POC polls
By Joaquin M. Henson | October 21, 2020 - 12:00am
UP president Atty. Danilo Concepcion was recently named to replace Rep. Eric Martinez in the three-man COMELEC that will supervise the POC elections on Nov. 27 and it’s all systems go after a move to postpone...
Sports
fbfb
Tokyo Olympics on alert for cyberattacks as alleged Russian plot revealed
18 hours ago
Tokyo Olympics organizers on Tuesday said they were on constant alert for cyberattacks but had yet to suffer "significant...
Sports
fbfb
Munzon, Pasaol squad the heavy favorite in  Chooks-to-Go 3x3 tourney
By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol and their Zamboanga City-Family’s Brand Sardines squad will be the team to beat when the...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with