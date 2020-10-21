Zamboanga steps up to challenge in ONE Championship Atomweight Grand Prix

MANILA, Philippines — ONE Championship's top atomweight contender Denice Zamboanga is ready to step up to the challenge come the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix next year.

This after atomweight title holder Angela "Unstoppable" Lee questioned her position as a contender for Lee's belt.

"I'm so pumped for this tournament. I'm looking forward to competing for this ultra prestigious title," Zamboanga said.

"This will be the most challenging competition that no female fighter in ONE Championship history has ever faced," she added.

Zamboanga's quest for the ONE Atomweight belt was recently sidelined following Lee's pregnancy and the announcement of the atomweight Grand Prix -- where the winner will be the one to face Lee for the world title.

Though initially penciled in to already fight Lee for the title prior to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Zamboanga will now have the tread a longer journey to fulfill her championship dreams.

But the 23-year-old was not deterred and still believes she will be the one who will be entering the ONE circle with Lee in a title fight late next year.

"A lot of people want to see me and Angela fight, so I will get the Grand Prix belt and then I'm on to the Atomweight World Title at the end of 2021," she said.

While Zamboanga and Lee may have bad blood brewing, following their exchange regarding the title, the Filipina fighter had nothing but kind words for her fellow ONE athlete.

"Take care always and have a safe and happy pregnancy," Zamboanga said.

But she couldn't resist insinuating a challenge.

"See you in 2021," she concluded.

The ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix will likely begin in early 2021. Apart from Zamboanga, another Filipina fighter in Gina Iniong will likely also be part of the tournament.