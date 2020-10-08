NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Zamboanga retaliates vs ONE atomweight champ Lee: 'I have proven myself'
Filipina Denice Zamboanga (L) didn't hesitate in retaliating to statements made by ONE Championship atomweight champ Angela Lee on Wednesday
ONE Championship
Zamboanga retaliates vs ONE atomweight champ Lee: 'I have proven myself'
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 8, 2020 - 9:33am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina mixed martial arts star Denice Zamboanga did not mince words following statements made by ONE Championship atomweight titlist Angela Lee on Wednesday.

Lee, who will be taking a break from the ONE circle because of pregnancy, spoke out on Zamboanga — who was poised as the top contender for her title — claiming that the latter needed more wins to be considered for the title shot.

READ: Zamboanga needs to 'prove herself' for title shot, says titlist Lee

"Honestly, even though Denice beat Mei Yamaguchi, I don't think that alone qualifies her to be the number one contender... I think that Denice should have to face the top 10 girls first to truly prove herself as the number one contender," said Lee on Wednesday.

But this was quickly rebutted by Zamboanga on social media later that day.

I have proven myself to the world. I am the number one contender. I earn it through beating world class opponents. I...

Posted by Denice Zamboanga on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

The Filipina fighter insisted that she earned her right to Lee's title, and that she doesn't need to do anything else to prove herself worthy of the title shot.

"I have proven myself to the world. I am the number one contender I earn it through beating world class opponents," Zamboanga said.

The 23-year-old named her victory over Yamaguchi, a fighter she claimed "almost beat" Lee, as a reason to be considered as a top contender.

Zamboanga even went as far as putting Yamaguchi over Lee as the better fighter in the division.

She also called out Lee's decision not to vacate the title, despite not being able to defend it because of her pregnancy.

"Angela is the world champion. She should do the right thing like all the great champion does. She should give the respect other fighters deserve and most importantly she should not resist vacating the championship belt since she cannot defend it," Zamboanga wrote.

"She made a choice to become a mother, which is great I am very happy for her. However she should do the respectable thing and vacate the championship belt herself," she added.

Zamboanga also reiterrated her desire to fight Lee, whenever the latter can return to the circle.

"When she's ready to come back, I will be waiting for her," she said.

