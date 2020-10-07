Zamboanga needs to 'prove herself' for title shot, says titlist Lee

MANILA, Philippines — ONE Championship atomweight titlist Angela Lee believes Filipina fighter Denice Zamboanga needs to do more before getting a shot at her title.

Lee, who won the inaugural ONE women's atomweight title back in 2016, commented on Zamboanga's lack of experience against much better athletes in the division.

"Honestly, even though Denice beat Mei Yamaguchi, I don't think that alone qualifies her to be the number one contender," said Lee to ONE Championship.

"The other girls that she fought were not even ranked. The atomweight division is stacked with at least 10 top talents," she added.

Zamboanga was named the top contender for Lee's title after winning against Yamaguchi in only her second fight with ONE Championship.

She also recently won against judo champ Watsyapinya Kaewkhong in her previous fight last August.

But Lee, who will be taking a break from mixed martial arts following her pregnancy, thinks that Zamboanga must first go through bigger names in the recently announced ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship.

"I think that Denice should have to face the top 10 girls first to truly prove herself as the number one contender, and the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship is the perfect way to do that," said Lee.

Among those who Lee believes must go through before taking a shot at the title are Meng Bo, Lin Hequin, Yamaguchi, Gina Iniong, Stamp Fairtex, Itsuki Hirata and Jihin Radzuan.

According to ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong, the promotion will hold the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix in early 2021.