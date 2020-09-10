Fil-French goalkeeper Areola in Premier League

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-French goalkeeper Alphonse Areola is heading to the Premier League with recently promoted Fulham FC.

Areola, who was part of the French national team that won the 2018 FIFA World Cup, was acquired via loan from Paris Saint-Germain for the whole season.

Fulham FC welcomed Areola to the club on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

"I hope this season will be a good one for us, I want to bring my energy and do everything for this team to keep it where it belongs," Areola said in a statement.

The London-based club have an option to make Areola's move to Fulham permanent should they want to.

Areola follows the footsteps of fellow goal keeper Neil Etheridge as only the second player with Filipino heritage to enter the Premier League.

However, Etheridge's club Cardiff City was recently relegated again from the top English football league system.