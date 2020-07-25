COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Locally Stranded Individuals (LSIs) are seen without proper social distancing at the Rizal Memorial Stadium
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
LOOK: Stranded individuals cramped up inside Rizal Memorial Sports Complex
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 25, 2020 - 11:11am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Sports Commission's (PSC) Rizal Memorial Sports Complex has been converted into a quarantine facility for the government amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Along with other PSC venues like the PhilSports Complex in Pasig City, Rizal Memorial has been serving as an additional facility for various reasons as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus.

The Rizal Memorial Stadium in particular is being used to house "locally stranded individuals" (LSIs).

However, photos surfaced on Friday evening showing thousands of LSIs cramped up at the bleachers of the stadium without any form of proper social distancing.

The LSIs are supposed beneficiaries of the second batch of the country's Hatid Tulong program, which will send them back to their respective provinces after being stranded due to quarantine measures.

Total cases of COVID-19 in the country breached 76,000 on Friday with more than 50,000 active cases.

With the health crisis still clearly wreacking havoc, the lack of proper safety protocos for LSIs in the PSC's football stadium is a point of concern.

