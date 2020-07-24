COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Alyana Bautista with Nomad Girls FC in the PFF Women's League 2019
PFF
Incoming Ateneo women's football rookie dies of COVID-19 complications
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 24, 2020 - 9:03am

MANILA, Philippines — An incoming rookie for the Ateneo women's football team has died of complications from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Alyana Bautista, 17, played as a defender for Nomad Girls FC in the PFF Women's League in 2019 and was a graduate of Miriam High School.

We are in shock and disbelief that we have lost another one of our very own. Please keep the Bautista family in your...

Posted by Pinay Futbol on Thursday, July 23, 2020

Bautista was diagnosed with Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis (ADEM), a "rare inflammatory demyelinating disease of the central nervous system.

Bautista then contracted the coronavirus, further complicating ADEM, which is thought to be an autoimmune disorder.

She was the younger sister of Philippine women's national team player Martie Bautista.

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) offered its sympathies to the 17-year-old's family.

"The PFF extends its condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Alyana Bautista and request the football community to pray for the eternal repose of her soul," the PFF statement read on their website.

