Mt. Malarayat golfer succumbs to COVID-19
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - July 24, 2020 - 4:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — COVID-19 claimed its first casualty in golf after a member of the Mt. Malarayat Golf and Country Club in Lipa City, Batangas succumbed last Monday after undergoing a second PCR (polymerise chain reaction), which later yielded positive results.

In advisory to its members, the club mourned the player’s sudden passing even as it stressed that it is doing everything possible to ensure the safety of all members and team members of the club.

“We are saddened by the news of the recent passing of one of our members. Our condolences to the bereaved family and loved ones,” said the MMGCC in a statement exclusively released to a top online golf platform.

“The club continues to enforce the required health protocols and safety measures,” it added.

It was the first reported case in the sport, one of the very few allowed to resume operations last May, although there had been at least two COVID-related deaths in recent weeks, including a top golf club official and an actor.

Concerns over the spread of the virus in local golfing community grew at the onset of the week after an asymptomatic player, with multi-club memberships, continued playing while waiting for his swab test last weekend. He was later tested positive.

Meanwhile, Mt. Malarayat said it has maintained its general cleaning and disinfection even as it asked its members to continue to support and follow the club’s safety protocols.

“It is imperative that we continue to support the club as much as possible. Your cooperation and understanding are greatly appreciated,” said the MMGCC.

According to its advisory, the said player’s first PCR result from Red Cross was negative and after three days he played after undergoing the health screening measures and protocols. He left the club immediately after his round.

The club closed shop for two days for its scheduled sanitation and disinfection then received news that the player was hospitalized, took the second PCR test, and passed away Monday night.

It promptly stopped operations Tuesday and conducted contact tracing while advising all those who had direct and indirect contact with the player to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The MMGCC was informed of the player’s positive PCR test result last Thursday. It added that it will also conduct PCR tests, which detect the genetic formation of the virus, among its caddies and staff, who had been exposed to the player.

