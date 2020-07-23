Ceres Negros now known as 'United City' in PFL

MANILA, Philippines – The new owners of Ceres Negros on Thursday affirmed the club’s commitment to the Philippines Football League under the “United City Football Club” banner.

MMC Sportz Asia, which will lead a group of private investors that will manage the club from hereon, also announced it will retain the Ceres core while intending to rehire coach Risto Vidokavic.

“We would like to thank Mr. (Leo Rey) Yanson and his team for agreeing to the transfer of the club into our name as this allows the players to continue participating in the PFL and hopefully in the AFC Cup for the 2020 season,” MMC Sportz Asia CEO Eric Gottschalk said.

The new owners will now take the next step by applying for permission to rename the club and requesting the PFF to support their statement of intent to continue participating in the AFC Cup.

According to Gottschalk, 16 players in the Ceres fold have already committed to the new owners as they bid to continue the Busmen’s winning tradition.

“We have received the commitment of 16 of the 21 registered Ceres players to play for the new club,” he said, refusing to name the 16 yet.

“We are also retaining almost the entire staff around general manager Ace Bright and it is our intent to have coach Risto return as the head coach. The aim is to keep the team and together as much as possible and allow them the well-deserved chance to continue to play football amid the challenges that everyone has been facing,” he added.