Geodetic Engineers Computer-Based Licensure Examination

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 842 out of 1,482 passed the Geodetic Engineers Computer-Based Licensure Examination given by the Board of Geodetic Engineering in N. C. R., Baguio, Butuan, Cebu, Davao, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Puerto Princesa, Palawan this September 2026.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Geodetic Engineers Computer-Based Licensure Examination held on September 23 and 24, 2026 released on September 28, 2026