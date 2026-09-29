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Exam Results

Geodetic Engineers Computer-Based Licensure Examination

The Philippine Star
September 29, 2026 | 11:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 842 out of 1,482 passed the Geodetic Engineers Computer-Based Licensure Examination given by the Board of Geodetic Engineering in N. C. R., Baguio, Butuan, Cebu, Davao, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Puerto Princesa, Palawan this September 2026.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Geodetic Engineers Computer-Based Licensure Examination held on September 23 and 24, 2026 released on September 28, 2026

EXAM RESULTS
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Licensure Examination For Criminologists

September 2, 2026 - 12:00pm
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 16,952 out of 29,452 passed the Licensure Examination for Criminologists given by the Board of Criminology last August 2026 in 32 testing centers all over the...
September 2, 2026 - 12:00pm
Exam Results
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Sanitary Engineers Computer-Based Licensure Examination

August 28, 2026 - 10:30am
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 102 out of 141 passed the Sanitary Engineers Computer-Based Licensure Examination given by the Board of Sanitary Engineering in N. C. R., Baguio, Cebu,...
August 28, 2026 - 10:30am
Exam Results
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Medical Technologists Licensure Examination

August 25, 2026 - 1:00pm
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 4,204 out of 5,634 passed the Medical Technologists Licensure Examination given by the Board of Medical Technology in N. C. R., Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro,...
August 25, 2026 - 1:00pm
Exam Results
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Guidance Counselors Computer-Based Licensure Examination

August 25, 2026 - 1:00pm
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 614 out of 930 passed the Guidance Counselors Computer-Based Licensure Examination given by the Board of Guidance and Counseling in N. C. R., Baguio, Butuan,...
August 25, 2026 - 1:00pm
Exam Results
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