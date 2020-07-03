PBA summons Aguilar, Wong for potential quarantine violations

MANILA, Philippines — The PBA is summoning Ginebra star Japeth Aguilar along with multiple other players for allegedly violating quarantine rules after a video surfaced online showing them playing a 5v5 scrimmage.

Aguilar, joined by Rain or Shine rookie Adrian Wong, Isaac Go, Kobe Paras and Japan-bound Thirdy Ravena, were seen playing basketball at a Greenhills gym in a video posted on Wednesday.

The basketball game is in violation of the General Community Quarantine (GCQ) guidelines enforced by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF).

"Pinatawag ko si Japeth at si Wong sa Monday sa PBA office," PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial told the STAR yesterday.

"Kinausap ko na rin si Isaac [Go]," he added.

The video of the alleged 5-on-5 scrimmage has since been taken down amid the concerns of possible quarantine violations.

The PBA has already submitted its own return-to-training proposal with the IATF.

Commissioner Marcial has yet to say what may await Aguilar and Wong after the alleged violation.

"Kausapin ko muna. Tignan natin," he said.