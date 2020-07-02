Sports progress under COVID-19: Pro leagues’ return plans get backing

MANILA, Philippines – The verdict on the resumption of sporting events in the Philippines will soon be revealed as the country continues to ease quarantine measures amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) backed the PBA and other professional leagues' return plans on Wednesday and submitted a 56-page document to the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF).

The document details how to reopen sporting events in the "new normal".

According to a report by The STAR, GAB had presented the document to the IATF's Technical Working Group.

Included in the presentation were safety protocols for boxing, basketball and football.

The PBA and the Philippine Football Federation had already proposed guidelines for their respective sports last month.

Meanwhile, collegiate sports remain dependent on decisions made by the Department of Education and the Commission on Higher Education.

An early 2021 start for the UAAP and the NCAA seasons is expected as the health crisis stymies face-to-face classes in colleges and universities across the country.