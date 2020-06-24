COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Pro leagues like the PBA, the PVL and the PFL are working on a possible return plan amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
PBA images/Sports Vision/AFC
Sports progress under COVID-19: Pro leagues plan return, collegiate tourneys hold off
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 24, 2020 - 3:02pm

MANILA, Philippines – Local pro leagues are working on the early stages of a potential return amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) has reportedly already asked permission from the Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Diseases (IATF) to begin team practices after their 45th season was stalled in early March.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial has already met with player representatives, and the cagers are said to be "all-in" should they make a comeback soon.

Meanwhile, the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) is looking to push back the opening of its fourth season to September.

PVL President Ricky Palou recently said in a podcast that it was unlikely that they would be able to hold games as soon as September but aims to hold a conference before the year ends.

Like the PBA, the PVL is also aiming to present a return plan to the IATF once it consults with its players and coaches.

Rival league Philippine Superliga, on the other hand, has yet to make any statements on its resumption plans.

The Philippine Football League (PFL), for its part, is looking for a return to the pitch sooner rather than later.

Per Philippine Football Federation (PFF) President Nonong Araneta, it would be easier for football to return since it promotes social distancing by nature of the game.

Across the globe, other football leagues like the Premier League, Serie A and Bundesliga have already returned to play.

Contrary to the pro leagues in the country, collegiate leagues University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) are holding off any plans to return.

Both the UAAP and NCAA have said that their seasons would most likely return not earlier than 2021.

The collegiate leagues will have more on their plate to deal with as they plan their return since athletes playing in the league are students and will also depend on decisions from the Department of Education and the Commission on Higher Education.

The NCAA is looking to downsize its 96th season to cut costs and adjust its calendar while the UAAP is looking at a Southeast Asian Games-type of setup to compensate for time lost during the health crisis.

As of now, golf remains as the only sport with a consistent return to action in the country as the fight against the coronavirus continues to roll on.

BASKETBALL FOOTBALL VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto gets own court mural
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Renowned rapper and court artist Mike Swift recently honored the 18-year-old Sotto with his very own court mural in his ...
Sports
fbfb
'This takes the cake': Kyrgios hits out at Djokovic 'stupidity'
5 hours ago
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has taken aim at Novak Djokovic's "stupidity" after the world number one contracted coronavirus...
Sports
fbfb
Djokovic says he tested positive for coronavirus
20 hours ago
"Novak Djokovic tested positive for a virus COVID-19," read a statement from his staff. "He is not showing any symptoms,"...
Sports
fbfb
Once pro, Olympics-bound Marcial wants to sign with Pacquiao promotion
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
With already an offer from the fighting senator's promotion to handle his affairs after the Summer Games, Marcial has no hesitations...
Sports
fbfb
18 years later, Joel Banal dedicates 2002 UAAP title to older brother
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Eighteen years after Joel Banal coached the Ateneo Blue Eagles to the 2002 UAAP title, he publicly said he is also dedicating...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
#Djokovid: Tennis star mauled over coronavirus 'horror show'
1 hour ago
World number one Novak Djokovic was widely condemned on Wednesday for hosting a tennis exhibition where he was one of four...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Online chess, esports possible additions to downsized NCAA season
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) is mulling to add more sports to the four "mandatory events" in the shortened...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Saso kicks off LPGA of Japan Tour
By Dante Navarro | 3 hours ago
Yuka Saso sets out against some of the best and the brightest in the region in the Earth Mondahmin Cup Thursday, thrilled...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Gilas 3x3 Olympic Qualifiers moved to 2021
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Initially slated to take place last March in Bengaluru, India, the OQT will now take place from May 26-30, 2021 in Graz,...
Sports
fbfb
5 hours ago
Nuggets' Jokic reportedly positive for coronavirus in Serbia
5 hours ago
Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently back in Serbia as the NBA begins ramping...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with