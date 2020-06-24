Sports progress under COVID-19: Pro leagues plan return, collegiate tourneys hold off

MANILA, Philippines – Local pro leagues are working on the early stages of a potential return amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) has reportedly already asked permission from the Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Diseases (IATF) to begin team practices after their 45th season was stalled in early March.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial has already met with player representatives, and the cagers are said to be "all-in" should they make a comeback soon.

Meanwhile, the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) is looking to push back the opening of its fourth season to September.

PVL President Ricky Palou recently said in a podcast that it was unlikely that they would be able to hold games as soon as September but aims to hold a conference before the year ends.

Like the PBA, the PVL is also aiming to present a return plan to the IATF once it consults with its players and coaches.

Rival league Philippine Superliga, on the other hand, has yet to make any statements on its resumption plans.

The Philippine Football League (PFL), for its part, is looking for a return to the pitch sooner rather than later.

Per Philippine Football Federation (PFF) President Nonong Araneta, it would be easier for football to return since it promotes social distancing by nature of the game.

Across the globe, other football leagues like the Premier League, Serie A and Bundesliga have already returned to play.

Contrary to the pro leagues in the country, collegiate leagues University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) are holding off any plans to return.

Both the UAAP and NCAA have said that their seasons would most likely return not earlier than 2021.

The collegiate leagues will have more on their plate to deal with as they plan their return since athletes playing in the league are students and will also depend on decisions from the Department of Education and the Commission on Higher Education.

The NCAA is looking to downsize its 96th season to cut costs and adjust its calendar while the UAAP is looking at a Southeast Asian Games-type of setup to compensate for time lost during the health crisis.

As of now, golf remains as the only sport with a consistent return to action in the country as the fight against the coronavirus continues to roll on.