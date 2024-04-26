^

Sports

Game-fixing claims mars MDL Philippines

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 26, 2024 | 11:53am
Game-fixing claims mars MDL Philippines
The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Development League (MDL) Philippines
Facebook / MDL

MANILA, Philippines -- The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Development League (MDL) Philippines is investigating claims of alleged game-fixing in its matches, the league said on Thursday.

This, after reports surfaced on social media regarding allegations of game-fixing.

The MDL on Thursday evening said that they are “aware of the community discussions about the alleged game-fixing in MDL Philippines Season 3.”
“The league is already investigating this matter,” its statement read.

“MDL Philippines seeks to uphold professionalism and does not condone match-fixing and any activities that will compromise the integrity of our tournament,” it added.

The issue stemmed from a Facebook post by Francis “Ducky” Glindro, coach of esports team AP.Bren, which hinted on match-fixing in the MDL Season 3.

“If you fixed your matches in MDL PH S3, best believe I will find out and you are all going home. You know who you are and I'm coming for you,” he posted on Thursday afternoon.

Less than an hour later, he posted a supposed screenshot of the page of a certain “Jigen Paul,” as well as a supposed screenshot of a conversation wherein “Jigen Paul” allegedly offered someone to fix three matches in exchange for P100,000.

“I will find out whoever this guy is working with and some other people who [fix] matches and deal with you so [f’n] good you won’t forget about me,” Glindro said in his post.

It is unclear who “Jigen Paul” offered the money to, but it was refused.

The Facebook page of “Jigen Paul,” supposedly a former coach of the UST Teletigers Esports Club (TGR,) is currently deactivated.

The TGR’s Facebook page said that their former coach, who has been inactive since November last year, is “terminated and permanently banned from any organizational activities and future events.”

“The organization has noted the actions of Jigen Paul Dwagne S. Masangkay, also known as ‘Jigen Paul,’ a former coach of the ML:BB team at Teletigers Esports Club… The organization, its management, the ML:BB managerial staff and players were completely unaware of the external actions of Jigen Paul,” the statement read.

“Due to the allegations and accusations of match-fixing, fraud and other unsportsmanlike behavior, the organization had decided to terminate his Collegiate Esports Staff Agreement due to his alleged involvement in a match-fixing issue in MDL/MPL and his inability to perform his responsibilities as a coach to one of our teams, specifically Team C,” he added.

So far, Masangkay has yet to issue a statement regarding the matter.

Philstar.com has reached out to Masangkay for comment, but none has been given as of posting time.

ESPORTS

MOBILE LEGENDS
