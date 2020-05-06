UAAP
Volleyball stars Myla Pablo (L) and Alyssa Valde (R) and basketball player Ricci Rivero were among sports personalities who reacted to ABS-CBN shutting down
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales/Released
Athletes react to ABS-CBN shutdown
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 6, 2020 - 1:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — Athletes were quick to show support for broadcast station ABS-CBN after the National Telecommunication Commission (NTC) issued a cease and desist order on Tuesday.

Home to a number of sports leagues like the UAAP, the NCAA and the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), more than a number of sports personalities expressed their thoughts on the issue.

National team stalwart Alyssa Valdez, who plays with PVL team Creamline Cool Smashers, used broken hearts on twitter to show her feelings on the situation.

It was a quote tweet of a photo of the final TV Patrol broadcast on Tuesday evening before the channel went dark due to its expired franchise.

Meanwhile, fellow volleyball star Kim Fajardo, who played her UAAP career with the DLSU Lady Spikers, re-tweeted ABS-CBN President and CEO Carlo Katigbak's message on the issue.

Along with the statement, Fajardo tweeted out red, blue and green spots -- the colors of the ABS-CBN logo.

PVL player Myla Pablo also used her twitter account in promoting her stand.

"I #StandWithABSCBN," Pablo wrote, along with a photo of the ABS-CBN ribbon.

Pablo's Motolite teammate Carmela Tunay did the same on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#IStandWithABSCBN Prayers up, Kapamilya. ?????????????????????

A post shared by Carmela Tunay (@carmelaloo08) on

Basketball players like Ricci Rivero and Shaun Ildefonso also aired their sentiments on the shutdown.

"To the network who covered my games, who witnessed and celebrated my triumphs and defeats, who entertained us and informed us and who brought me closer to your homes. For every hardwork each Kapamilya poured into for the service of the Filipino worldwide #IStandWithABSCBN," Rivero wrote.

Ildefonso, who hosts a digital show called SRSLY with ABS-CBN, called to action his followers to defend press freedom.

"Madami ang apektado. Sana matapos na ito. We should make a stand and #DefendPressFreedom," Ildefonso wrote.

Former volleyball star turned TV host Gretchen Ho also tweeted out her suport.

"Para sa lahat ng atletang nabigyan ng mas magandang kinabukasan dahil sa inyong walang-sawang suporta, #MaramingSalamatABSCBN," Ho wrote.

With the future of the broadcast company hanging in the balance, some sports leagues who call ABS-CBN home might be affected should the franchise not be renewed.

