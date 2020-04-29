UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Team Lakay is drawing strength from their Igorot heritage in dealing with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
ONE Championship
Igorot heritage helps Team Lakay survive pandemic
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 29, 2020 - 1:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine mixed martial arts stable Team Lakay is leaning on its Igorot heritage in surviving the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Based in La Trinidad, Benguet, Team Lakay coach Mark Sangiao and some of his best athletes boasted their culture of resiliency and discipline in keeping themselves safe during the health crisis.

"The Igorot people are known to be resilient and self-sustaining, village-oriented, and we are used to simple living," Sangiao said through ONE Championship.

"People don't get hungry because we take care of each other," he added.

Sangiao and Team Lakay themselves have taken part in distribution of relief items in their areas, with one of their athletes also spending her allowance from the Philippine Sports Commission to buy relief goods for the less fortunate.

"You go out and you'll see free vegetables stocked out on the road, and we don't hoard them, we only get what we need so that everyone has something on their tables," the martial arts mentor said.

Meanwhile, former ONE Championship lightweight champion Eduard Folayang noted that their heritage and way of life has left them very obedient to stay-at-home orders.

"The Igorot people are obedient, we make sure to follow our figures of higher authority, especially our elders," he said.

Strawweight king Joshua Pacio echoed the sentiment, attributing the small number of coronavirus cases in the province to their following of the rules.

"The Baguio-Benguet area is somehow one of the places with the least amounts of cases... I believe that it's because of how disciplined the Igorot people are," Pacio said.

Their stablemate Edward Kelly, for his part, commented on the strong physicality of the Igorots in helping fight the virus.

"The Igorots are physically strong because we are very hard workers, and that helps make our immune system strong as well," Kelly said.

The fighters are still on quarantine, staying active and training at home.

With the health crisis putting a hold on all events by Singapore-based ONE Championship, the Team Lakay fighters are shifting their attention to keeping themselves and their loved ones healthy during the pandemic.

MMA ONE CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM LAKAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Who is Lolita Lymoura?
By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
Olympiakos player development coach Mike Kalavros recently revealed that a legend in Greek women’s basketball is half-Filipina....
Sports
fbfb
Filipino MMA asserts dominance in ONE official rankings
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Team Lakay's Joshua Pacio was the highest-ranked among Filipinos, being the reigning strawweight champion.
Sports
fbfb
Manny-Floyd rematch to happen?
By Joaquin Henson | 3 days ago
Premier Boxing Champions owner Al Haymon is supposedly convinced a rematch between super WBA welterweight champion Sen. Manny...
Sports
fbfb
Jordanian hoops legend upbeat on possible reunion with Alapag as coaches
By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Now serving as coaches in different leagues, Sam Daghlas looks forward to reuniting with rival-turned-friend Jimmy Alapag...
Sports
fbfb
Top prospect follows money to NBA's G-League
2 hours ago
Highly rated point guard Daishen Nix has backed out of an agreement to play college basketball at UCLA, choosing a place in...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
Sports documentaries to watch on Netflix during quarantine
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Philstar.com takes a look at some of the other sports documentaries available to Filipino fans on Netflix to quench their...
Sports
fbfb
14 hours ago
Boxing far from Pacquiao’s mind
By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
Amid the global lockdown triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sen. Manny Pacquiao has pulled his punches so he could focus...
Sports
fbfb
14 hours ago
Casimero won’t leave Vegas
By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero has been in the US for three months, moving from Miami to Las Vegas, and is...
Sports
fbfb
14 hours ago
Coaches to stand by PBA decision
By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
While itching to return to action, PBA coaches understand the current situation, saying they have full trust in the pro league...
Sports
fbfb
14 hours ago
NCAA looks ahead amid crisis
By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
This early, the National Collegiate Athletic Association is looking at delaying the start of the next season.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with