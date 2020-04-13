Ranidel de Ocampo says he’ll retire from pro basketball

MANILA, Philippines – Slowed down by an assortment of injuries, veteran big man and former Gilas Pilipinas standout Ranidel de Ocampo on Monday said it’s time to hang up his sneakers.

“Paalam na sa basketball,” De Ocampo said when he guested in the Facebook show 2OT Live of sportscasters Carlo Pamintuan and Magoo Marjon.

“Talagang naging buhay ko ang basketball simula 14 years old. Nagpapasalamat ako kay Lord at binigyan Niya ako ng magandang career at ayun, siguro, time na para matapos na ang pagiging player, siguro ibang landas na ang tatahakin natin,” he added.

De Ocampo, 38, owns six PBA titles since turning pro in 2004. A forward with a deft touch from the perimeter, he played an integral role in Gilas’ campaign in the 2013 FIBA Asia Championship, knocking down a crucial trey that helped secure for the Philippines a berth to the 2014 FIBA World Cup.

The 6-foot-6 de Ocampo started his PBA career at FedEx (2004-08) then spent nearly 10 years with TNT KaTropa before being traded to Meralco Bolts in 2017.

He had missed the 2019 Governors’ Cup finals stint of the Bolts due to back injury. He was hit by torn calf muscle and mild Achilles tear the previous year.

“Marupok na eh,” De Ocampo said. “Wala na. Although hindi ko pa na-aannounce (formally), doon na rin ako papunta, magre-retire na ako. Lagi akong nai-injured kaya siguro, ano, ito yung time para magpahinga sa basketball."

De Ocampo followed the footsteps of his older brother Yancy of San Miguel, who called it a career after Season 44.

“RDO” said he intends to make a formal announcement of his decision in a post on his social media accounts soon.