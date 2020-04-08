UAAP
Longtime Philippine tennis chief passes away
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - April 8, 2020 - 12:56pm

MANILA, Philippines – Salvador “Buddy” Andrada, the longest serving president of the Philippine Tennis Association, has died due to cardiac arrest.

He was 83.

Andrada, who served at the Philta helm for more than two decades, expired at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City yesterday, according to long-time friend and current Philta secretary-general Romeo Magat.

The former PSC commissioner was also responsible for putting up the Andrada Cup, which lasted 30 years before it closed the book two years ago.

The retired military man was also the only Filipino to have served as president of the Asian Tennis Federation — which was founded in Manila in 1964 — and was bestowed the honor as Honorary Life President of the ATF.

“He so loved tennis that he devoted most of his life to it,” said Magat of Andrada.

A funeral, if allowed, is being eyed at Arlington in Quezon City.

