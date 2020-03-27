UAAP
Tim Cone said he was 'broken up' following the news of the death of longtime deputy Aric del Rosario
FILE/The UAAP Classics
Tim Cone 'broken up' about Aric del Rosario's death
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 27, 2020 - 8:57am

MANILA, Philippines — Decorated PBA coach Tim Cone revealed he was "broken up" following the death of veteran tactician Aric del Rosario on Thursday.

Del Rosario, who died of cardiac arrest at the age of 80, served as Cone's longtime deputy during his time with the Alaska Aces.

Cone took to Twitter to express his grief following the passing of del Rosario.

"I'm broken up because of the loss of Coach Aric. I am so sorry I can't pay my respects to him and his family," Cone said.

"He was such an influence early in my coaching career, teaching me about humility and compassion. He touched so many lives through his journey. He will be terribly missed," Cone added.

In 1996, Cone and Del Rosario won a PBA Grand Slam with the Aces.

Del Rosario is known for being the architect of the UST Growling Tigers' four-peat in the UAAP men's basketball tournament from 1993 to 1996.

He also led the Pampanga Dragons to the inaugural Metropolitan Basketball Association title in 1998.

Del Rosario is survived by five children and nine grandchildren.

