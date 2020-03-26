UAAP
Aric del Rosario holding the men's basketball trophy during the 1995 edition of the UAAP men's basketball tournament
Facebook/The UAAP Classics
Aric del Rosario, founder of UST's UAAP basketball dynasty, passes away
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 26, 2020 - 1:56pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 2:18 p.m.)  — Veteran coach Aric Del Rosario passed away on Thursday due to cardiac arrest. He was 80.

The legendary coach, who was born on January 1, 1940 died due to myocardial infraction.

Del Rosario led the UST Growling Tigers to four straight UAAP men's basketball championships from 1993 to 1996.

Del Rosario also served as a longtime deputy to Tim Cone during his time with Alaska in the PBA and was part of the team that won a grand slam in 1996.

He also coached the Pampanga Dragons to the first-ever Metropolitan Basketball Association title in 1998.

Additionally, Del Rosario served as national team coach, leading the men's basketball team to a gold medal in the 2003 Southeast Asian Games.

Del Rosario is survived by his five children and nine grandchildren.

