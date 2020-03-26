Fellow coaches mourn loss of UST great Aric del Rosario

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine basketball community is in mourning following the loss of veteran coach Aric del Rosario.

Del Rosario, who led the UST Growling Tigers to four UAAP men's basketball championships from 1993 to 1996, passed away on Thursday due to cardiac arrest.

Among those who immediately voiced out their condolences was former Gilas coach Chot Reyes.

RIP Coach Aric. We’ve gone thru many battles as deputies of Coach @manilacone. A true lifer. The ???????? coaching community has lost a great one. — Chot Reyes (@coachot) March 26, 2020

Reyes and Del Rosario were deputies of then-Alaska head coach Tim Cone during the 90s and were part of the staff when the Aces clinched the PBA Grand Slam in 1996.

Rain or Shine assistant coach Christian Gavina also paid homage to the late Del Rosario.

Such sad news to hear the passing of not only an amazing coach but an astounding individual who I was able to interact with a few times but in those select moments he always had such great words of encouragement for me. RIP Coach Aric and my deepest condolences to your family???? https://t.co/8FDSjZiGoB — Christian Gavina (@COACHRISG30) March 26, 2020

"Such sad news to hear the passing of not only an amazing coach, but an astounding individual who I was able to interact with a few times," Gavina wrote.

Former Phoenix Fuel Masters mentor Ariel Vanguardia also took to Twitter to express his sympathies.

Rest in Peace Coach Aric del Rosario - one of the selfless person that I've ever worked with during my Talk'nText days... A mentor, father, and roommate! Will forever miss our late night conversation....Paalam Coachy! — Coach Ariel Vanguardia (@coachav) March 26, 2020

"Rest in Peace Coach Aric del Rosario - one of the selfless person that I've ever worked with during my Talk'nText days," Vanguardia said.

Gilas Pilipinas team manager Gabby Cui and six-time PBA champion Luis Antonio Trillo were among those who reacted to del Rosario's death.

Rest in Peace Coach Aric Del Rosario... ????????????. — Gabby Cui (@gabbycui) March 26, 2020