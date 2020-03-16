UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Carlos Yulo
STAR/Joey Mendoza
Carlos Yulo back in Japan for Olympics training amid hand injury
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - March 16, 2020 - 4:04pm

MANILA, Philippines – Carlos Yulo has returned to Japan to resume his training for this July’s Tokyo Olympics and at the same time heal a cut in the hand he sustained in the Federation Internationale de Gymnastique Apparatus World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan over the weekend.

“He is back in Japan and he will focus back on training,” said Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion. “Unfortunately, he (Yulo) got injured in the wrist and cut his hands so he did not perform very well.”

Yulo intentionally skipped his pet floor exercise event where he emerged the world champion in Stuttgart, Germany last year to hide his brand new routine that he is expected to perform in Tokyo.

Instead, the pocket-sized 20-year-old Leveriza, Manila native competed in the parallel bars and vault where she suffered the cut.

The finals originally set Sunday was then cancelled as all participants were sent home due to the pandemic.

Even though Yulo’s performance was off, his true intention was just to scout the opposition and gauge their real strength.

“Important for us is that we saw his competitors in the Olympics,” said Carrion.

Yulo is the country’s best hope to end the long wait for that elusive first Olympic gold following a performance to remember in Stuttgart where he booked a spot to the quadrennial summer games.

Pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and boxers Eumir Felix Marcial and Irish Magno later on joined Yulo in Tokyo.

Yulo was with countrymen Jag Timbang and Ace de Leon, who have both returned home in the Philippines. Timbang competed in the floor exercise and vault while de Leon in the floor.

"All in all, we're very nervous but did quite well. Best score was 14:166 and lowest 11:066 and Jag 12:650 and Ace 12:133," said Carrion.

Carrion, however, rued the lockdown of the training center inside Rizal Memorial Sports Complex due to the COVID-19 outbreak may hamper the training of the local-based national gymnasts.

“There is a lockdown in our gym so how can we prepare our athletes. One day without training is a big deal. All other countries, their facilities are open for training except the Philippines,” she said.

CARLOS YULO OLYMPICS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NBA's Gobert: 'Wish I would've taken this thing more seriously'
6 hours ago
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, the first NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus, says he is feeling better every day...
Sports
fbfb
Exclusive
Added year of eligibility for college players after NCAA and UAAP suspension? It depends, says sports lawyer
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Philstar.com interviewed a leading expert on sports law in the Philippines, Attorney Mickey Ingles, to discuss some of the...
Sports
fbfb
Candidates tourney
By Edgar De Castro | March 16, 2020 - 12:00am
The 2020 Candidates tournament, which will determine the world champion’s next challenger, gets underway March 17 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Yekaterinburg, Russia.
Sports
fbfb
Concussion wouldn’t stop Marcial
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Now it can be told. After Eumir Marcial stopped Mongolia’s Byamba Otgonbaatar in the quarterfinals of the Asia/Oceania...
Sports
fbfb
UAAP eyes alternative format
By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
The UAAP would utilize all efforts to come up with an alternative format in a bid to finish the remainder of the collegiate...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
5 hours ago
CDC recommendation suggests lengthy sports shutdown
5 hours ago
The NBA and other major sports leagues in the United States could be idle for longer than initially anticipated under new...
Sports
fbfb
17 hours ago
Huelgas, Burgos stand out at Vermosa
17 hours ago
Two-time SEA Games gold medalist Nikko Huelgas and Erika Nicole Burgos stood out among the winners in the standard distance...
Sports
fbfb
17 hours ago
Philippine volleyball faces challenge
By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Philippine volleyball, like all other sports in the world, is also at a standstill.
Sports
fbfb
17 hours ago
Hidilyn’s Tokyo bid stalled
By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
The Tokyo Olympics bid of Hidilyn Diaz yesterday hit a snag after organizers of the Ibero American Open slated next week in...
Sports
fbfb
17 hours ago
Golf courses as COVID-19 stations?
By Dante Navarro | 17 hours ago
The Department of Health-led Inter-Agency Task Force for COVID-19 may tap golf courses in the metropolis as possible coronavirus...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with