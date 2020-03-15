Report: Tokyo Olympics may be pushed back to 2022 due to coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines — The Tokyo 2020 Olympics may face a two-year postponement due to the coronavirus threat.

In a report by the Daily Mail, Tokyo 2020 organizing committee member Haruyuki Takahashi said that the postponement of the Summer Games to 2022 is "more likely" than outright cancellation.

The two-year postponement would take a lighter toll on financial ramifications for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) compared to cancelling the Games altogether.

However, other officials from the IOC and Tokyo 2020 have repeated insisted the Games will go on ahead as planned in July and August despite the threat.

A number of big sports leagues across the globe have already issued suspensions/cancellations due to the virus pandemic.

The NBA suspended its season for at least 30 days starting last Wednesday (Thursday Manila time) after a player tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, a number of European footballers also tested positive for the virus. English football leagues like the Premier League and the Champions League have also been put on hold.

Collegiate basketball, famously known as March Madness, has also been canceled due to the virus.

Major League Baseball has likewise put its season on hold.

That, along with olympic qualifying tournaments facing suspension or cancellation, has put immense pressure on the IOC to make a decision.