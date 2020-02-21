Esports college curriculum proposed at Lyceum

MANILA, Philippines — Students may soon be able to major in an esports college program.

Esports and gaming agency Tier One Entertainment posted on their Instagram that they are working with Lyceum of the Philippines University on a landmark esports curriculum.

"Lyceum of the Philippines University Manila and Tier One Entertainment are committed in making this dream a reality," the Instagram post read.

"We will be passing the curriculum to the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) on March this year," they added.

According to Tier One Entertainment, a full course may be available as soon as the next academic year comes around.

2019 was a landmark year for esports, with the Philippines establishing The Nationals, the first-ever franchise-based esports league in the country.

The inclusion of esports in the 30th Southeast Asian Games also bolstered its institutionalizing.